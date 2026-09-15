When Johan Cruyff finally paid for his arrogance: How AC Milan ended the Barcelona 'Dream Team' with Champions League final masterclass under Fabio Capello

The decisive moment of the 1994 Champions League final didn’t occur during the 90 minutes in Athens between Barcelona and AC Milan. It was not even on the day of the game. According to many, the match was decided when Johan Cruyff practically declared his team the winners in the media.

"Barcelona are favourites," the coach told reporters in the days before the showdown against Fabio Capello's side. "Milan are not out of this world. They base their game on defence, we base ours on attack."

He even highlighted Marcel Desailly, a reigning European champion with Marseille, as a sign of the difference in quality. Milan had just bought the defensive midfielder during the season, while Barcelona had Romario – a two-time Champions League top scorer with PSV who had just netted 30 La Liga goals. "That’s telling," Cruyff remarked.

The diatribe lit a fire under their opponents. Instead of delivering a motivational speech to his stars at the team hotel, Capello let Cruyff do the talking. When the likes of Desailly, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Donadoni and Dejan Savicevic walked into the dressing room, they found the walls covered in newspaper articles carrying the Total Football pioneer’s words.

"I think Fabio Capello was very smart to tease our ego," Desailly said this year as he reflected on the final. "His assistant had gotten photocopies of the newspaper with exactly what Johan Cruyff said: that Milan were not up to the level, we were poor, we were just a defensive side, and the Champions League win was for them.

"Capello knew we were leaders and this would push and motivate us. Cruyff had the expertise, guaranteeing that Barcelona would win over AC Milan."

Alessandro Costacurta put it: "Cruyff's words were inappropriate and really struck the team. Had they not been, things might have been different."

While Capello was jazzing up his side with talk of Cruyff and Barcelona’s disdain, their opponents were being told to just go out and collect the trophy. "You’re better than them," Cruyff said. "You’re going to win."

AC Milan destroyed them 4-0. Desailly was man of the match, scoring the fourth and most humiliating goal.

The Dutch mastermind had been made to eat his words.

"The most wonderful moment of my career was beating Barcelona 4-0 in Athens," Capello said in 2024. "All the journalists assumed we were done for, and we ‘only’ won 4-0."



