Christian Pulisic’s reported new AC Milan contract shows he remains big business: What it means for the Rossoneri, the USMNT and MLS

There is one central theme to Pulisic signing a new deal: it means he's happy and at home.

For the last several years, there have been links with moves abroad, particularly during those big runs of form that had him dominating Serie A. That form has been gone for quite a while now, though, and the truth is that some of those moves may have disappeared as a result.

However, Milan have continued to stick with him even in the moments where that form has seemed so far and, if reports are to be believed, they're continuing to do that even more by giving him a 25 percent pay raise. Milan believe in Pulisic and, by signing this deal, Pulisic confirms he believes in Milan.

The big question is what happens with that belief. A player of Pulisic's ability wants to and expects to play in the Champions League, and to call Milan's recent seasons up and down would be an understatement. The club is not in Europe's top continental competition this season and early Serie A results indicate that might be a fight this time around, too. At the very least, Pulisic seems up for that fight to get Milan back to the level everyone expects this club to be at.

Meanwhile, he remains one of the faces of a global brand - with Milan continuing to use him one of their key faces - and he remains a player in the limelight both at home and abroad. On the road to 2030, Pulisic has some rebuilding to do, as do Milan, which is likely why he chose to stay where he is and get to work.