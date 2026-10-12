Total farce! Man City playing on without punishment is making the whole Premier League season almost meaningless

Manchester City's first game since being found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules was, in the end, a walk in the park. The first hour or so was tense as the 56,000 angry Liverpool fans packed into Anfield created a hostile atmosphere through the use of 'Shamchester' and 'Cheat' banners as well as chants of "You haven't won a trophy since 1967" - referencing the last trophy City earned before their Abu Dhabi takeover in 2009 that kickstarted the nine-year period of shame at the Etihad.

The stadium DJ even played their part with a selection of not-so-subtle subtle song choices before and after the game, from the 'Joker and the Thief' by Wolfmother to 'Little Lies' by Fleetwood Mac. But after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for a second bookable offence, City romped to a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

It was a statement victory against the club that perhaps has the most reason to feel robbed; Liverpool finished runners-up to City in both 2013-14 and 2018-19, missing out by a single point in the latter campaign. They would also no doubt argue that their narrow loss in the 2021-22 title race was also a direct result of City's off-pitch deception.

City have appealed the Premier League's verdict, and no one knows for certain when that process will be completed. They are guilty until proven innocent, not just in the eyes of the Premier League bosses, but in the court of public opinion too. For that reason, Sunday's victory felt meaningless, and so will every other win City pick up until a final resolution is delivered.

There is a trivial feel to the division as a whole now, too, because every single club could claim to be adversely affected by City's continued success.