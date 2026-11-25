Real Sociedad have gone to great lengths to secure the future of their most treasured asset over the last year. In October 2025, the Basque club extended Jon Martin's contract through to 2031, and nine months later, they felt compelled to improve his terms again as a host of European giants began circling for his signature.

The 20-year-old extended until 2032, with a reported €60 million (£50m/$66m) release clause added into the contract, and the club said in a glowing official statement: "Jon Martin is the present and the future of the club... a pillar of the Realista backline." That last part is certainly true, but Martin will be a target for the elite once again next year if he continues on his current trajectory, and €60m will be a small price to pay.

According to Sky Sports, "some of the biggest Premier League clubs" are keeping tabs on Martin, who made his senior debut for Spain in a June friendly clash with Iraq. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also being linked with the Sociedad star, but it could easily be argued that his qualities are an even better fit for the English top-flight than La Liga.

La Real have a proud history of producing world-class talent from their academy, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Xabi Alonso learning their trade at the Anoeta before becoming superstars elsewhere, and there is every chance that Martin could be their next big success story.