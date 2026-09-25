The Rondo: Should Cavan Sullivan start? Can Gio Reyna make his mark? Mauricio Pochettino’s young USMNT face Peru test

Right then, it's time to test how deep this player pool really is. Mauricio Pochettino spent the first 18 months of his USMNT tenure taking a look at pretty much every senior U.S. player available to him. Some got minutes despite having little chance of making his World Cup squad (seriously, half of the GOAL staff were disappointed not to get a call-up). Now, it's the next generation's turn.

This USMNT squad is among the youngest ever assembled at a senior level, and it is dotted with the kind of highly-rated prospects that the national team might not usually trust. Then again, this is also a pretty meaningless window. Four friendlies against decent teams, sure. But with nothing riding on them, why not pick the kids? That seems to be the rationale, at least.

So, what does this youthful squad really mean? Are any of them worth watching? And what would be a successful result against Peru on Saturday night? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.