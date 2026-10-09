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Rosalia Dominguez NXGN 1:1Getty/GOAL

Rosalia Dominguez: Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati-like teenager whose golden summer propelled Spain to European & World Cup glory

Twice named Player of the Tournament while representing her country in 2026, the attacking midfielder is now looking for more game time at club level to help her fulfil her incredible potential

Ameé Ruszkai

  • Barcelona's financial constraints have been well-documented for some time. It has been a regularly spotlighted issue on the men's side for many years, and now it is starting to impact the women's team too, with key players leaving while limited transfer activity means external replacements haven't been forthcoming. Fortunately, the Blaugrana have La Masia to lean on.

    For Barca Femeni, it has helped produce top talents like Aitana Bonmati and Claudia Pina, who have been lynchpins of the Catalans' recent success. Gemma Font, Laia Aleixandri, Clara Serrajordi, Aicha Camara and Martina Fernandez are other members of the current first team who came through the youth ranks.

    The club has also had great success in signing young players who have already had their senior breakthroughs elsewhere and progressing them into what is now an all-conquering team. It happened with the likes of Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Mariona Caldentey, and more recently with Vicky Lopez and Sydney Schertenleib, who briefly spent time in the B team before making their first-team impacts.

    Now, as La Masia continues to expand on the women's side, more top talent is arriving from across Europe and the world at a younger age and becoming engrained in the Barca way. Recent additions include Netherlands youth international Liv Pennock, Italian goal-getter Giulia Galli and Morocco's Mayssa Baha, the record-breaking 15-year-old who scored in Liga F last month.

    That international focus doesn't mean Barca are neglecting areas closer to home, though. Six members of the Spain squad that triumphed at the Under-19 Euros in June represent the Blaugrana, as did five of those on La Roja's Under-20 Women's World Cup roster which defeated North Korea in last month's final to be crowned champions.

    And across those two tournaments, the player who shone brightest was a gem who has been causing plenty of excitement within the walls of La Masia: Rosalia Dominguez.

  • Where it all began

    Rosalia Dominguez Spain U17 2025
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    Dominguez's performances for Spain caught the eye of those in Barcelona, paving the way for a move from Seville to Catalunya

    Born in the small town of Camas just outside the city of Seville, the same birthplace as a certain Sergio Ramos, Dominguez would begin her footballing journey with a local team before following the same path as the Real Madrid icon by signing for Sevilla.

    At the same time, the young attacker was making waves with Spain's youth national teams in a manner which would capture the attention of those in Barcelona. In the summer of 2024, as a 15-year-old, Dominguez officially signed for the Blaugrana, with her to first join up with the C team, though it didn't take long for her to be bumped up into the B team.

    During the 2025-26 season, the teenager then found herself more involved with the first team. Last December, aged 17, she was named in the squad that hosted Benfica in the Women's Champions League league phase and in April, she made her senior debut in a 4-1 defeat of Espanyol.

    A few days later, Dominguez's contract renewal, until 2029, was announced. "It is a source of pride for me and my family to continue at the best club in the world," she said. "I am very happy to be able to continue my development here and I hope to repay the trust placed in me."

  • The big break

    Rosalia Dominguez Spain 2026
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    Dominguez enjoyed a golden summer in 2026, winning two trophies while being named Player of the Tournament at both events

    It is with the Spain youth national teams that Dominguez has grabbed the most attention so far in her young career, and especially in the last few months.

    At the U19 Euros in the summer, despite being the second-youngest player in La Roja's squad, she was crowned Player of the Tournament, named to the Best XI and ranked as the joint-top scorer as Spain won a fifth successive title. Then, at the U20 Women's World Cup a month later, where she was again Spain's second-youngest player, Dominguez’s form continued, allowing her to collect the Golden Ball as La Roja claimed another title.

    “She is a great team-mate. She brings so much to the group,” Silvia Cristobal, named Player of the Match in the final, said, while Pau Comendador, winner of the Golden Boot, simply described Dominguez as "the best".

    It was a golden summer for Spain, but especially Dominguez, who marked herself out as the nation's brightest young talent with her exceptional performances on the biggest stages at youth national team level.

  • How it's going

    Rosalia Dominguez Barcelona 2026-27
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    Since returning from the U20 World Cup, Dominguez has been involved with Barca's first team, adding to her one appearance from last season

    Now, Dominguez is building on that with more opportunities in Barcelona's first team, for whom she came on as a substitute in the two matches since her return from the World Cup.

    This involvement has been on the cards for a while, as evidenced by her growing exposure to the senior side during the previous season, and head coach Pere Romeu has no problem in trusting the brightest young talents at the club with minutes. This season, 11 teenagers have already received game time in the first team.

    Dominguez is among the most exciting of them all, though. "She has very good play between the lines and fits perfectly with our style of play," Romeu said previously. "She gives you depth and unpredictability, which sometimes the inside players lack. She's quite complete because she also has that unpredictability."

  • Biggest strengths

    Rosalia Dominguez Barcelona Women 2026-27
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    Described by Barca boss Romeu as a player who "fits perfectly" with the club's style, there is plenty to like about Dominguez's game

    To be described by Romeu as a player who "fits perfectly" with Barca's style and is "complete", while still only 17 years old speaks volumes of how talented Dominguez is. It is, quite honestly, hard not to get carried away when discussing the ability she is simply overflowing with.

    The quality of her dribbling stands out immediately. Dominguez has wonderful close control, great skill and agility that makes her elusive to defenders, especially when combined with her confidence in running at opponents. She keeps her head up the whole time, too, which helps her make good decisions when it comes to releasing the ball.

    It's also worth noting that while she has the ability to go on mazy runs and take on several players, the teenager has the intelligence to engage well in a short passing game and, despite still being so young, is not overly-prone to keeping hold of the ball for longer than she should. That is vital for the way Spain and Barcelona play.

    When she does release the ball, she can be dangerous in a variety of ways. Dominguez picks out team-mates well with crosses, has a developing eye for a through ball and possesses real goal threat, too, from close or long range. Or she can play a simple pass if nothing is on. Her decision-making is impressive given her age and will still improve.

    Then there is Dominguez's out-of-possession work. Sometimes this can be a real area for improvement among young forwards, but not here. The Spaniard presses well, works hard and tracks back with real vigour, all of which is a nod to the humility she possesses, something that becomes even more apparent when she speaks.

  • Room for improvement

    Rosalia Dominguez Spain U17 2025
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    Despite still only being 17, there are not many glaring weaknesses in Dominguez's game, even if there are areas that can improve

    Aged 17 and with limited senior experience, Dominguez can still improve a lot and further refine the qualities in her game that would be classified as strengths.

    Perhaps the biggest area for progress, though, would be the development of her weaker left foot. This stands out especially when she is played out wide, where defenders can work to keep her on that weaker wing. With her quick feet and ability to turn away from opponents, she can still get around this obstacle, but it will be more difficult to do so in the senior game against better and more experienced opponents.

    This is not as much of an issue when Dominguez is played in an attacking midfield role, but if she can put some work into being more confident and stronger on her left foot, it will help her to maintain that unpredictability even as she progresses into first-team football, regardless of her position.

  • The next... Aitana Bonmati?

    Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Women 2025-26
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    There are elements of Dominguez's game that are reminiscent of a young Bonmati, and the evolution of her position may add another similarity

    In many ways, watching Dominguez today is reminiscent of watching a teenage Bonmati, and it is the more central position that the three-time Ballon d'Or winner plays now that many believe Dominguez will end up in herself, rather than out wide.

    Of course, it's a lot to bill a teenager as someone who has the potential to reach the level of a player of Bonmati's calibre, but the dynamism that Dominguez shows in her dribbling and ability to evade her marker in central positions does make her appear suited to a role like that which Bonmati excels in today.

    In the short-term, it's likely that Dominguez's opportunities at Barca will come out wide, especially as she develops physically and gets used to that side of the senior game, with any loose possession from her also less likely to lead to an opposition attack if it takes place in those areas. There, she can offer a different dimension as a direct and determined dribbler who opens doors for a possession-based team, as Caroline Graham Hansen does so expertly already for Barca.

    Perhaps Dominguez will remain a player who can be deployed either centrally or out wide, like Caroline Weir, the Scotland international formerly of Real Madrid and currently of Lyon who the teenager also has a likeness to. But it is difficult not to watch her right now and not see qualities akin to Bonmati.

  • What comes next?

    Rosalia Dominguez Spain U20 2026
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    While the hype around Dominguez grows, her focus is exactly where it should be as she targets more minutes in Barca's first team

    For now, the next step for Dominguez, as she herself told Marca in the summer, is "to get playing time with the first team". That is slowly but surely happening. She's starting to get more exposure to that first-team environment and the senior game, which will help her development massively.

    After that, the aim will be to make an impact in those games, to produce big moments, score goals and provide assists. Romeu has shown the platform will be there for her to do that, too.

    It's hard to look beyond that right now, and the good thing is that, despite an incredible few months, Dominguez isn't doing so either. Asked in an interview for the FIFA website during the U20 World Cup if the senior tournament, to be played in Brazil next summer, might be on her mind now, she replied: “Well, it’s a senior World Cup. For me, it’s still far away, but I don’t really know."

    While her talent and potential may be out of this world, Dominguez's feet remain firmly on the ground. "If she keeps going with that humility and work ethic, she’ll go as far as she wants," Irune Dorado, Spain's captain at the U19 Euros, said of her team-mate. It's hard to disagree.