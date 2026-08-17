Premier League pre-season winners & losers: From Liverpool's worrying lack of depth to Aston Villa's new striking sensation Brian Madjo
The new Premier League season is almost upon us, with Arsenal set to kick off their title defence on Friday night, when they host newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates.
The Gunners are being widely backed to hold onto their crown, particularly as so many of their traditional rivals will be under new management, including last season's runners-up, Manchester City, who have replaced legendary coach Pep Guardiola with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and clearly have a lot of work to do based on Sunday's Community Shield drubbing at the hands of the reigning champions.
Of course, the Italian was always likely to take over from his former boss at the Etihad, but we didn’t think that Xabi Alonso was going to end up at Stamford Bridge. The former Liverpool midfielder was considered the obvious candidate to succeed a struggling Arne Slot at Anfield but the Reds instead turned to another Basque, Andoni Iraola, after Alonso had already accepted the chance to oversee yet another summer spending spree in west London.
But how are England's top teams shaping up ahead of the 2026-27 campaign? Who’s still feeling the effects of this summer’s World Cup? And who’s perfectly placed to hit the ground running? With the big kick off just days away, GOAL picks out the big winners and losers of pre-season...
WINNER: Christos Tzolis
There's no getting away from it: Christos Tzolis flopped at Norwich City. So, Arsenal fans can be forgiven for failing to greet the news of his arrival at the Emirates with anything like the same level of excitement generated by the club's ill-fated pursuit of Vinicius Junior.
However, Tzolis said right from the start that he's not the same player that struggled at Carrow Road and, based on what we've seen from the 24-year-old so far, that certainly seems to be the case.
The Greece international was arguably the star of Arsenal's rather underwhelming pre-season campaign, scoring in his first friendly outing, against Girona, winning a penalty in last week's clash with Borussia Dortmund, and netting the decisive spot-kick in the shootout success over Como, before then setting up two goals in Sunday's Community Shield rout of Manchester City.
Obviously, Tzolis' encouraging performances won't completely make up for the disappointment of missing out on Vinicius, but they do at least show why Arsenal are reportedly willing to offload Gabriel Martinelli. Tzolis could well prove one of those players that makes the most of a second chance to shine in the Premier League...
LOSER: Man City rebuild
"It's only the beginning," Maresca quite correctly pointed out after Sunday's 3-0 loss to Arsenal but his first 'competitive' fixture as Man City's new manager couldn't have gone much worse.
Despite naming what looked like a strong starting XI in Cardiff, Maresca saw his team taken apart with such alarming ease by Mikel Arteta's men that it immediately prompted unfavourable comparisons with his predecessor, Pep Guardiola.
There were, of course, mitigating circumstances. For one, Erling Haaland was making his first appearance since the World Cup and lasted less than an hour.
However, the dismal displays of Mateo Kovacic and £116 million man Elliot Anderson proved that City's midfield still needs significant strengthening if they're to have any chance of reclaiming the Premier League title from Arsenal - particularly with their most important player, Rodri, now on his way to Barcelona.
"We knew already before the game the things we need to do," Maresca told reporters in his post-match press conference. "We have quite clear ideas about what we need to do and, for sure, we are going to do something before the window transfer closes."
However, he also admitted that the likely reinforcements (Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez) are going to take some time to settle into their new surroundings, meaning City could struggle during the first few weeks of the new season - at the very least.
WINNER: Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro for this season's Golden Boot?! Erling Haaland will obviously have something to say about that - but don't rule it out at this early stage.
The summer didn't start particularly well at all for Joao Pedro, who was the most high-profile omission from Brazil's World Cup squad. However, Chelsea's 2025-26 Player of the Season reacted with admirable grace to the shocking snub.
"I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfil this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be," Joao Pedro wrote on Instagram.
"Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home."
As it transpired, Brazil really could have done with Joao Pedro in the United States, where they suffered a humiliating last-16 exit at the hands of Haaland's Norway, but the Selecao's loss looks set to be Chelsea's considerable gain, as the versatile forward has been really feeling the benefits of a proper break.
The 24-year-old scored seven times in pre-season for Xabi Alonso's side and, thus, looks more than capable of bettering last season's career-best haul of 20 goals in all competitions. Haaland has been well and truly warned!
LOSER: Liverpool's depth
Liverpool barely did anything in the transfer market after Arne Slot took over at Anfield and he went and won the Premier League in his first season in charge. As it stands, though, there's little chance of Andoni Iraola repeating that remarkable feat.
While Slot had the unenviable task of succeeding the iconic Jurgen Klopp at the helm, the German did at least leave him a very strong squad. Iraola, by contrast, has taken over a team coming off the back of a historically poor campaign that is seriously short on numbers, particularly in defence and the centre of midfield.
Unsurprisingly, Liverpool's lack of depth was brutally exposed in pre-season, with the Merseysiders twice beaten after blowing two-goal leads, against both Leeds and Monaco. Encouragingly, there was no such collapse in their final friendly, Sunday's win over Como, which saw Jeremy Jacquet mark a hugely impressive unofficial debut with a goal, while loan signing Ronald Araujo also made his first appearance for the club as a second-half substitute.
However, Iraola has openly admitted that many of his players aren't presently fit enough to sustain the intensity of pressing that is a staple of his footballing philosophy, meaning it's imperative that his employers get more bodies in the door before the transfer window closes.
And Iraola requires players suited to his system because the difference in quality between Liverpool's likely starters and their understudies is colossal right now, so merely bringing in Bradley Barcola to belatedly replace Salah isn't going to suddenly turn the Reds into legitimate title challengers.
WINNER: Ifeanyi Ndukwe
It certainly hasn't been all bad news for Liverpool during pre-season. The dearth of options in defence meant more minutes than anyone expected for Ifeanyi Ndukwe, who, it's fair to say, made the most of his opportunity to impress.
The Austrian's transfer to Liverpool may have been confirmed in January but he only arrived at Anfield at the start of the summer, as he was still only 17 when the deal was agreed. However, Ndukwe ended up playing a big part in Iraola's pre-season preparations due to injury issues for Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez, which led to calls for him to be added to the senior squad for the coming campaign.
Unfortunately, the towering teenager is ineligible for competitive fixtures in 2026 because he didn't qualify for a UK work permit. On the plus side, though, his fine friendly form means that Liverpool have been inundated with offers from teams hoping to take Ndukwe on loan for the first half of the season - which feels like a pretty good outcome for everyone involved.
LOSER: Newcastle
No Premier League side has had a more turbulent pre-season than Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe sensationally stepping down as manager on July 31 - two days after a deeply worrying 4-1 friendly loss to Bristol City.
Even accounting for reports that the Englishman agreed to remain at the helm until a replacement was found, the mere fact that the Magpies had to change coach less than three weeks before the start of the 2026-27 campaign was far from ideal. Newcastle were having enough trouble as it was finding players willing to actually join the club!
Strengthening the squad hasn't got any easier since the appointment of Matthias Jaissle either, with Howe's successor admitting after last week's 3-1 loss to Everton that his team won't be in anything like "peak" condition for their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday and is in dire need of reinforcement before the close of the transfer window.
"You cannot change things really quickly. It's a really young team at the moment so there are vacuums where players need to step up," Jaissle said, alluding to the summer sales of captain Bruno Guimaraes and star forward Anthony Gordon.
"We fill these positions we lost with the experienced players, but that's also the process. If you make new signings at the end of the transfer window, they usually need time. Usually, it takes time to adapt to the Premier League. Those are all things we consider, but we are all still positive. We all want to go in the right direction."
However, as Saturday's friendly defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen underlined, Newcastle only appear to be going in one direction right now: down.
WINNER: JJ Gabriel
Manchester United boss Michael Carrick couldn’t give JJ Gabriel his Premier League debut last season because the forward was only 14 when the 2025-26 campaign began. However, it’s highly likely that the Enfield native will feature this term, after making his first appearance for the Red Devils in the friendly win over Atletico Madrid on August 1.
The teenager only got 10 minutes at the end of the game in Stockholm and by no means set the world on fire. Carrick has also repeatedly pleaded for patience from United fans desperate to see one of the academy’s most promising products in competitive action as soon as possible.
However, he’s previously described Gabriel as “a big talent” and it now feels like only a matter of time before the youngest player ever to appear for United in an unofficial fixture makes his senior bow.
LOSER: Michael Carrick
While there's clearly nothing wrong with United's academy (Shea Lacey had a very promising pre-season), Carrick won't want to be relying on youngsters to fill the glaring holes in his squad - holes that were ruthlessly exposed by Ruben Amorim of all people.
There were reports ahead of Saturday's friendly with AC Milan, that several figures at Old Trafford were determined to get one over on the club's former manager.
However, despite twice taking the lead against Amorim's new team, United slumped to a 4-2 defeat in Poland that made it painfully clear that Carrick doesn't have anywhere near enough quality at his disposal to compete in the Champions League this season.
Remember, while the former England international undoubtedly did a fine job cleaning up the mess left behind by Amorim, he pretty much had a week to prepare for every Premier League game, with United already out of every cup competition when he took over on January 13.
The big question, then, going into the 2026-27 campaign is whether Carrick's can cope with playing every three-to-four days. As it stands, you'd have to say that the answer is no - and you get the feeling that he agrees.
"We want more [players], we need more, we keep looking for how we can do that," Carrick told reporters before the Milan debacle. "Money's money, I get that. We feel like we have to be pushing for everything we're involved in, while being realistic of what the recent history's looked like over a period of time.
"For now, we've got to make the most of it, but we've got to push every boundary we can to be able to win again, basically. That's the challenge."
And how United deal with it will determine the success of their season - and indeed Carrick's tenure.
WINNER: Brian Madjo
Aston Villa have fought very hard to register Brian Madjo for competitive matches this season - and now we understand why.
The 17-year-old had initially been blocked from representing the English club at any level as FIFA considered his January move from Lille as the transfer of "an international minor", given the Enfield-born attacker had already been capped three times at senior level by Luxembourg.
However, Villa went all the way to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) to get Madjo on the field and he immediately proved well worth the wait by netting twice in his first appearance for Unai Emery's side, against Walsall on July 21.
Two more goals in friendlies followed before Madjo made the rest of Europe sit up and take notice with a stunning strike during a barnstorming display against Paris Saint-Germain in last week's UEFA Super Cup clash in Salzburg.
"Brian has had a terrible year," Villa captain John McGinn said after the team's 2-1 defeat. "A player born in England should be able to play in England. But he has the potential to be an unbelievable striker and he showed that tonight."
Indeed, if there is no more registration drama, Villa may not need to sign another striker for the coming campaign, as Madjo already appears physically - and mentally - strong enough to deal with the rigours for Premier League football.
LOSER: Eli Junior Kroupi
Had it not been for a freak injury in pre-season training, there's a strong chance that Eli Junior Kroupi would be presently preparing to make his competitive debut for one of the Premier League's top teams.
The French forward finished last season with a flourish, scoring five times in Bournemouth's final five Premier League fixtures as the Cherries qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history. Lest anyone need reminding, it was Kroupi's wonderful strike against Manchester City on May 19 that effectively decided the title race in Arsenal's favour.
However, amid constant speculation over his future, which included talk that the aforementioned Iraola might try to engineer a reunion with the 20-year-old at Anfield, Kroupi suffered a foot injury during Bournemouth's pre-season trip to Austria that required surgery.
Consequently, there will be no lucrative summer transfer for Kroupi, who is expected to be out of action until at least the end of October.