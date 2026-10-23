The blue and orange are hard to miss. Look inside Nike United’s latest boots, though, and there is a more personal detail: the names of the players who wear them.

Lauren James, Salma Paralluelo, Sophia Wilson, Deyna Castellanos, Patri Guijarro and Naomi Girma return for the fourth and final collection in the series. Their names appear on the sockliners of their respective models, connecting each boot to the players involved in the project.

The six bring different experiences to the design process. James taking on a defender, Wilson finding space for a shot and Girma playing out from the back each place different demands on their footwear. Nike United draws on that feedback across its Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo ranges.



