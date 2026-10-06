Nick Swirad: Manchester to Bandar Seri Begawan and life as a professional footballer in Brunei

“My dad's a lifelong Red, so he's always going to take me to football. He watched George Best and all that, Old Trafford back in the day, so he was always going to force football onto me. I started off in Radcliffe, I used to go training at Radcliffe and since then I've played for teams around there, played in Prestwich. I've never been scouted by a club, I've never played professionally at all. I was playing basically Saturday-Sunday football around the local area, which is Bury, down the road from Heaton Park, around there.

“Things changed when FC United came around. My dad's been a lifelong Red, he was a match-going Red but priced out when Sky came in and I was born basically around the same time, so this was like a working-class version of United. We used to watch Bury a bit but then when FC came around it felt for him, this is what it's about. I started playing for the youth team there and eventually I got to the first team at 17, played a few games, went to Manchester College and most of my career prior to going and travelling abroad was in Manchester non-league football.

“It's a different journey. It's the best thing. It was weird for me because when I was at FC there's lads who'd come out of City and United Academy. I had a bit of imposter syndrome there, because I'd just come from Sunday League basically! I was at Manchester College, that was the first time I got proper training in Ardwick. And I'd go play for the college, play for FC United and then play for Manchester FA. I used to train at Littleton Road in Salford and then FC United.

“I was studying, I was doing bar work and security at the Manchester Apollo. I used to do all that stuff and then go to uni. I see lads where I am now and they've played professional football all their lives, from 16, 18, it's all they've known. And in a way I'm grateful, because I've had a very, very different background to them. But I suppose it's made me appreciate it more.”