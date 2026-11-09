Right, that's done with then. Was Decision Day the sexiest thing ever? Not really. Two things of real interest happened here. The first was that Nashville SC continued their magnificent run and set a new MLS points record - a thoroughly deserved achievement after a magnificent season.

The second is that there was perhaps a bit of cosmic justice out West. RSL did a really brave thing in taking the money for livewire winger Zavier Gozo. But they managed to weather the storm, survive his loss, and just about sneak into the playoffs. This is "good" MLS, selling and surviving when you don't always want to spend big.

Since then, though, things have gotten a bit messy. There have been a fair few sackings since the final whistle of the final game blew. There's been plenty of fallout too, with some of the playoff matches looking pretty tantalizing.

Anyway, here's a bit of an analysis as GOAL looks at the Winners & Losers of Decision Day - and the strange subsequent 48 hours...