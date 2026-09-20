MLS Roundup: New USMNTers Frankie Westerfield and Cavan Sullivan lead Philadelphia Union past Sporting Kansas City, Peyton Miller runs Orlando City ragged and Denis Bouanga hits new heights with LAFC
There was a bunny on the field in Dallas. In the past 12 months or so, there has been plenty of fauna-based drama in Major League Soccer. Last year we had a raccoon. Earlier this year it was a squirrel. And on Saturday night there was a speedy bunny doing laps of Toyota Stadium.
The point here? That was the least bizarre thing that happened all night. Where do you want to start? Saturday was one of those insane ones, where rules get bent and football matches lose all sense of reality. They say MLS is “drunk” sometimes, and Saturday delivered - with Inter Miami vs. San Diego FC still to come on Sunday.
It began, really, in Kansas City, where Sporting KC were revitalized and then brought back down to Earth. It continued in New England, where a teenager ran Orlando City ragged. From there, chaos spread to San Jose, Houston and St. Louis. There is no rhyme or reason to this league. And Saturday’s psychedelic soccer was perfect evidence. GOAL runs through the major action of Saturday night...
Andre Luiz can play a bit - but Philly are too good
So Sporting KC didn't get Mo Salah. That was a bit disappointing. Their interest in the Egyptian was supposedly pretty serious, and they needed attacking help in pretty much any form. Turns out Andre Luiz wasn't too shabby a replacement. For 20 minutes, he pretty much single-handedly battered Philadelphia - scoring twice and running the Union ragged. They were up 3-0 at halftime and cruising.
But the Union fought back. They bagged four in nine minutes - with USMNT newcomers Cavan Sullivan and Frankie Westerfield, who both had goal contributions, and Neil Pierre playing no small part. This team is scary good right now. And yes, KC can look a bit suspect at times. But you can only emphatically beat what's put in front of you. And Philadelphia delivered.
Denis Bouanga makes LAFC history
The Son Heung-Min-Denis Bouanga attacking duo was supposed to be one of the most effective in MLS. During the back end of last season, in which Son announced his arrival in LA in style and Bouanga found an attacking rhythm, there was reason to believe that those two alone could carry the Southern California side to an MLS Cup.
Yet this season hasn't quite worked out. The goals have rather dried up for Son, and LAFC have been far too leaky at the back. Saturday showed the best and worst of Marc Dos Santos' side. Son scored after 34 minutes. In the 36th, Aaron Long was sent off. Then, Bouanga bagged a goal - and became the Black and Gold's record regular season goalscorer in the process. Then came the weaknesses. LA collapsed late, conceding twice in the last 20 minutes to a slumping San Jose side. It was a demoralizing 2-2 draw, the kind that showed flashes of how good this team could be, yet offered cruel reminders as to their limitations.
Marco Reus gives the Galaxy some life
It's been a topsy-turvy season for LA Galaxy. This is a side still reeling from the loss of Riqui Puig, who has now missed the best part of two years thanks to two knee surgeries. They parted ways with Gabriel Pec, a key piece in their MLS Cup run in 2024. Marco Reus, when he arrived in fall of the championship-winning year, was supposed to be the final piece, a bit of a luxury player in a perfect team. Now, he's the sole superstar (Chucky Lozano loan notwithstanding).
And on Saturday night, he 37-year-old proved there's some magic left in those legs yet. Reus scored one, assisted another, created more chances than anyone else, and ran the game from an attacking midfield position. The Galaxy broke a usually resolute Minnesota United side down, and grabbed a badly needed win.
Peyton Miller shows his class
Peyton Miller's quality has never been in doubt. It's why he's on Mauricio Pochettino's 28-man fall camp roster. The youngster is so positive, so direct. Yes, his exact position is a little up for debate. He might be a winger, he might be a full back. But right now, he's 18 and full of energy. Before Saturday's game against Orlando, he called head coach Marko Mitrovic "the best coach in the league."
He's certainly in the running. Miller might be one of the best players, too. He showed as such with two wonderful goals in a 4-2 battering of Orlando. His showing was badly needed. Big acquisition Jack Harrison is expected to miss time with an injury. New England needed someone to step up. Miller answered the call perfectly.
St. Louis keep it going
Through 10 games of the 2026 season, St. Louis had just one win. There were all sorts of issues - and questions around the personnel to answer them. Yoann Damet is the youngest coach in the league. Corey Wray isn't the most seasoned operator in the front office. This team looked imbalanced, unsure, and lacking in spark.
They responded by getting rid of two of their best players. And then, they started winning. A lot. And after pinching Rafa Navarro from Colorado for a record intra-league transfer fee, St. Louis are now one of the best teams in MLS - if not the story of the season. They have now won 16 in a row, and have to be considered title contenders. A 3-1 pasting of Toronto - which might have been more had the offside flag been a little kinder - showed how good they might yet be.
Red Bulls stun NYCFC at Yankee Stadium
The Red Bulls came into the season with a lot of hype after the arrival of Michael Bradley - a USMNT icon - as manager. And initially, it was justified as Bradley's team, featuring several leading teenage players, got results. Yet, they hit a lull following the World Cup break, raising legitimate concerns over their playoff hopes.
What a shot in the arm beating your rivals can be, then. Julian Hall, who was also called up to the USMNT for the fall camp, delivered a dagger after intercepting an errant pass from James Sands and finishing past U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese. It's the kind of win that can give a side momentum after slipping out of the playoff places. The Red Bulls have now won two in a row and sit eighth, in a play-in spot.