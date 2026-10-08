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Lionesses No.10s 1:1Getty/GOAL

Lauren James experiment or Erica Parkinson debut? England & Sarina Wiegman's No.10 options amid concerns over Ella Toone's 'level'

The Manchester United midfielder was originally omitted from the squad to face Greece before a late recall, suggesting she is down the pecking order and won't start at No.10

Ameé Ruszkai

  • Since the Lionesses’ triumph at the 2022 European Championship, and Fran Kirby’s retirement from England duty in the months that followed, the No.10 shirt in Sarina Wiegman's team has almost exclusively belonged to Ella Toone. The Manchester United star started five of England's seven games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, as the Lionesses made the final, and five of their six outings at Euro 2025, as Wiegman's side retained their continental crown.

    There have been times when others have come into the position, especially with Wiegman trialling Lauren James in a particularly free role, but Toone has almost always got the shirt back. But after the 27-year-old was not initially included in Wiegman's latest squad, for this week's Women's World Cup qualifier against Greece, for the first time for non-injury related reasons since the Dutchwoman took charge of the Lionesses more than five years ago, could change be afoot?

    Explaining the snub, Wiegman was keen to stress her belief in Toone - and Chloe Kelly, who was also omitted - her ability to return to top form and, in turn, the England squad. When Lucy Bronze had to withdraw due to injury a few days later, it was Toone who she bring back in, too. But what the No.10 role looks like this week, after the United star was not meant to be involved, is going to be very interesting, and potentially very consequential for the future.

  • James experiment

    Lauren James England Women 2026
    Getty Images

    Wiegman has regularly looked at James in the No.10 role, but it hasn't worked as well since the decision to move away from a 3-5-2 formation

    Away from Toone, Wiegman's main focus of experimentation in the No.10 role in recent times has centred around James. At the World Cup in 2023, after two rather flat performances to start the tournament, the Lionesses' boss switched to a 3-5-2 formation which put James in a free-roaming role, from which she ran China ragged in an incredible display.

    However, when the Chelsea star saw red in the next game, against Nigeria, her suspension paved the way for Toone's return. Not long after that tournament, the experimentation with that formation, which best-suited the freedom given to James, ended.

    The 4-3-3 set-up that Wiegman has returned to doesn't quite allow James to play as the No.10 while still providing the right balance for the team overall. That was evident at Euro 2025, where Wiegman started with James in a central role. After watching France simply out-play her side in a concerning defeat, she changed tact, putting James back out wide and bringing Toone into the No.10 role again for the remainder of the tournament, which England won.

  • Finding balance

    England v Wales - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D
    Getty Images Sport

    Finding the right formula for using James centrally in the England team could be a particular focus for Wiegman in this international window

    Toone is now heading to Crete with the group after being a late injury call-up, but given Wiegman said just last week that Toone's level was not where she expected it to be, thus leading to her initial snub, it's hardly expected that she will be first choice in the No.10 role in these upcoming games.

    So, there are a few trains of thought surrounding the position for this upcoming international break, which is made up of a two-legged tie against Greece, who the Lionesses should beat comfortably.

    One is centred around James and whether Wiegman can find the right structure in the team to use her in a central role, in a way that maximises the Chelsea star and is also to the benefit of the team.

    James is clearly at her best when she is given the freedom to roam and pick up the pockets of space in which she can be most damaging to an opponent. Yet, that doesn't have to be centrally. At Chelsea, head coach Sonia Bompastor has found a lot of joy in using her off the left, for example.

    It's about what works best for Wiegman and this England side, something that the coach could tinker with in this break.

  • Look to the future

    Erica Parkinson England Women 2026
    Getty Images

    Wiegman could opt to try something new in attacking midfield instead, by granting talented teenager Erica Parkinson a debut

    However, there are questions over just how much Wiegman could learn about all of that in these games given Greece will sit back in a low block and defend. It's unlikely to be a game in which England's balance as a team is tested.

    So, perhaps there is more value in looking at Erica Parkinson, who may well be the Lionesses' No.10 of the future. The 18-year-old was called into camp for the first time back in April and, after starting her time in the United States with the North Carolina Courage well, is back this week and potentially in line for a debut.

    Parkinson is incredibly talented, able to find the space, pick out a pass and strike at goal with equal proficiency, all while possessing an impressive work rate. That all helped her be crowned Young Player of the Year in Portugal while playing for Valadares Gaia, fly up through the England youth ranks and earn that first Lionesses call-up all before her 18th birthday. Parkinson is ready for the next step up and this would be a great game to start with.

  • Assessing options

    Sarina Wiegman 2026
    Getty Images

    Wiegman has other options she can look at across the upcoming games against Greece, with other players having been used by her in the No.10 before

    There would be value in Wiegman further assessing the credentials of her other midfield options, too. None of Laura Blindkilde Brown, Lucia Kendall or Jess Park currently play in the No.10 role at club level, but they have done so before, they have the qualities to do so and have played there for England in the past.

    It would not be a surprise to see Toone get on the pitch and get a chance to prove that her level can be higher too, now that she is with the group.

    But at a time when the United star did not initially make the cut due to her recent form and Grace Clinton, a good option as the No.10 when she first broke into the squad, remains on the outside looking in after a tough start to life at Manchester City, establishing more depth in attacking midfield should be a priority for Wiegman and England as the 2027 Women's World Cup comes into focus, starting this week.