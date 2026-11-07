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From landing Kylian Mbappe to a classy Arsenal collab: How eyewear specialists Oakley have broken into the football space

Known for their distinct glasses designs, the American brand is harnessing a meteoric rise in its popularity in the worlds of sports and streetwear to break new ground

Krishan Davis

  • You might think that a performance glasses brand would have no place in the football sphere, but you would be sorely mistaken. Propelled by a boom in their global popularity within and outside sport, Oakley are making waves in a space that, on the face of it, has no need for eyewear.

    More commonly associated with sports like skiing and surfing, the California-based brand have broken into the football arena and now find themselves collaborating with some of the biggest names and clubs in the game - and there's no sign of them slowing down.

  • Boom in popularity

    Oakley sunglasses
    Getty

    Oakley's glasses have found unprecedented success as a streetwear accessory as well as a performance sports item in recent years

    Oakley's emergence in the football space has coincided with a boom in popularity outside of sport altogether, with their eyewear and vintage pieces topping shopping lists for people far more concerned with style than sport, becoming a key component of the 'Y2K' aesthetic. Their distinctive frames and polarised lenses are now a common sight at music festivals and on the streets of the buzziest neighbourhoods of any given city.

    In August 2025, Business of Fashion reported that the American sportswear brand had broken sales records for five years in a row, a feat their global brand president Caio Amato attributed to appealing to younger consumers who seek out nostalgia, while also providing value for money. The ever-rising popularity of endurance sports like running and cycling has also been a driver, with online searches for "running glasses" soaring by 90% between 2023 and 2025, according to ExplodingTopics.

    Oakley's strategy has included reissuing and drawing inspiration from their archive; they've relaunched the 'Eye Jacket' frames from 1994, while the 'Plantaris' shape is based on a design from the 90s. However, they haven't lost sight of modern tech either, launching their first AI-powered glasses last year alongside Meta, a partnership that is huge in itself.

    "People are buying Oakleys because they look cool and are awesome for sports but are also buying it because we translate and align with them on a value level," Amato told the publication at the time.

  • Elite ambassadors

    Team France Airport Arrival - FIFA World Cup 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    The eyewear brand has set about building an incredibly strong roster of ambassadors across various sports

    In order to broach the football space, the eyewear specialists have aimed big. In 2022, Oakley announced Kylian Mbappe as a global brand ambassador on a lucrative, multi-year contract - a seismic capture in a commercial sense as they landed one of the finest players on the planet. He has even gone on to have his own signature lines like the 'Kato' and 'HSTN'.

    "I relate to the Oakley attitude in many ways - the disruptive, innovative spirit and the drive to create positive change," the Frenchman said at the time. "The 'be who you are' message resonated very strongly with me and I want to help instil that belief in staying true to yourself and that self confidence in others. And of course, the eyewear is pretty cool."

    More recently, he has been the face of the Oakley Meta Vanguard campaign, the aforementioned AI-powered smart glasses that feature the brand's signature Prizm lenses, a built-in 12 megapixel camera and speakers for music and calls, while they also connect to smart watches for seamless performance tracking.

    On the women's side of the game, Oakley boast superstars Alessia Russo and Alexia Putellas - now a three-time Ballon d'Or winner - among their roster of ambassadors. In other spheres and sports, rapper Travis Scott is the company's 'chief visionary', while they also work with NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli, and South African rugby icon, Siya Kolisi.

    Of course, none of these athletes will wear the glasses on the field, but it's these kinds of partnerships that give an outsider brand like Oakley instant global credibility across those different sports and, crucially, among consumers, who, as we've already touched upon, are lapping it up. Running shoe specialists On have adopted the same strategy through their ground-breaking boot deal with Mbappe, their first-ever foray into the world of football.

  • 'I'm always looking for an edge'

    Kylian Mbappe Oakley
    Oakley

    Mbappe insists his partnership with Oakley has real substance and isn't just down to finances

    While you might not see him wearing them on the pitch, Mbappe insists this isn't all for show. "I'm always looking for any edge that helps me improve as a competitive athlete," the Real Madrid superstar told BroBible earlier this year. "What Meta and Oakley have created is exciting because it pushes the limits of how athletes train and connect with technology. It is about using innovation to enhance performance while staying completely present in what you are doing. That spirit really spoke to me.

    "One of my favourite features is the hands-free camera. I can capture my own perspective during training without ever stopping to grab my phone. There's also a camera mode that lets me capture my dribbling and shooting training in slow motion.

    "It's a great opportunity for me to look back at actions or training sessions and see things I couldn't analyse before. The Meta Oakley Vanguards let me review movements from my own point of view - whether it's a run, a dribble or a finishing sequence. It helps me correct small technical details and understand exactly how I can improve. Seeing these moments in a new light gives me a different kind of feedback, one that's really useful for progressing."

  • Oakley x Arsenal

    Arsenal x Oakley
    Arsenal

    Oakley and Arsenal struck a chord with their video to announce their collaboration, which went viral

    Oakley have now delved deeper into the world of football to reinforce their unexpected presence in the space, announcing a partnership with another global powerhouse - but this time with an entire club, rather than an individual player.

    The sportswear brand has joined forces with Premier League champions Arsenal, launching their collaboration with a slick film called 'We Go Again' that features midfielder Declan Rice wearing the Vanguard smart glasses on a run in north London, retracing the steps of the summer's trophy parade, when Gunners fans rammed the streets in scenes of pure jubilation after their side ended a 22-year wait for a league title.

    The 90-second video is interspersed with beautifully shot, black and white cinematic montages recreating the day as well as real-life clips, as Rice relives it through his eyewear and is motivated to 'go again' for the title in 2026-27. It's a video that captured the imagination, going viral on social media. One tweet that picked up 5,600 likes read: "Yeah...Arsenal's media team is genuinely Hollywood level."

    "The film reflects a mentality shared by Arsenal and Oakley Meta: celebrate what you've achieved, then get back to work. It is the first project of a new partnership, bringing together two brands united by a shared ambition to keep pushing forwards," a statement from the Gunners reads.

    Arsenal's chief revenue officer, Omar Shaikh, added: "The trophy parade showed the extraordinary connection that brings Gooners together, from those who filled the streets of north London to the millions around the world who were part of our success. Winning has given us the confidence to think bigger about what Arsenal can be and how we bring our supporters with us.

    "Our partnership with Oakley Meta is part of that ambition, bringing together the power of Arsenal and our communities around the world with Oakley Meta’s technology and creativity to create new experiences that bring supporters closer to our club. We're excited to deepen that relationship and see what we can achieve together."

  • Forward-thinking

    Oakley sunglasses
    Getty

    Oakley are always innovating and looking to the future, so we can expect further forays into the football space

    The partnership with Arsenal is the next step on Oakley's path to dominating the performance eyewear space, no matter what the sport. As a brand, they certainly have no plans to stand still as they leverage new technology and look to continue riding this unprecedented wave of new technology.

    "Fifty years from now, do we want to be talking about what Oakley did in 2025?" Brian Takumi, Oakley's vice-president of brand soul asked edition+partners last year. "If we're still talking about what the brand did in the 80s and 90s and there's nothing to talk about then we haven't done our job to evolve the brand."

    It seems Mbappe and Arsenal are just the beginning in the football sphere. They might be known as glasses specialists, but it's clear we should expect plenty more innovation in the space from Oakley going forward.