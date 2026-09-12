Jose Mourinho is right about the Ballon d'Or's biggest flaw - but 2026 Golden Ball still shouldn't go to Kylian Mbappe
Speaking a few days after watching Kylian Mbappe score a stunning hat-trick to fire Real Madrid to a thumping 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on August 26, Jose Mourinho was asked who he feels should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. In trademark style, he took the opportunity to challenge mainstream opinions about the award.
"The best players in the world, there are two, three or four of them, and we know who they are: they’re here," he said. "For me, there is one who, individually, made history this summer."
That last line was of course a reference to Mbappe, who became the top goal-scorer in World Cup history after winning the 2026 tournament's Golden Boot with 10 strikes in eight matches for France. However, the Real Madrid superstar is considered to be behind the likes of Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Michael Olise in the running for the Ballon d'Or, because they all won major trophies last season.
The three leading figures in Paris Saint-Germain's run to a second successive Champions League crown, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, are also being highly favoured, but Mourinho believes the widely accepted voting process is fundamentally flawed.
"You cannot give the Ballon d’Or to a player simply because he won the Champions League or the World Cup," the Real Madrid boss added. "The Ballon d’Or should go to one of those players who, when they retire, will be missed for ever. [Diego] Maradona, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, [Zinedine] Zidane. If we want to reward the Champions League, then give it to Luis Enrique. For the Spanish national team, give it to [Luis] De la Fuente. The best player in the world is something else and he is neither at PSG nor in the Spain team."
Mourinho is absolutely right that the hallowed Golden Ball should mainly reward individual brilliance instead of being so heavily tied to collective silverware. In modern times, the vote has become a popularity contest rather than an assessment of pure talent and impact. But he is wrong to put Mbappe in the No.1 slot based on the latter criteria, and to suggest that the Frenchman deserves to be mentioned in the same bracket as so many true legends of the sport.
Holes in Mbappe's case
Mbappe has, however, fully bought into Mourinho's words. "I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award," the 27-year-old said this week. "There are many people that speak about me and the Ballon d'Or. Of course I've made history in the most important competition.
"I always think I'm the best [player in the world], but everyone has their own opinion. Of course, this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d'Or. But journalists vote."
It has been reported that there is a €15 million Ballon d'Or bonus clause in Mbappe's Madrid contract, so it's no surprise he's making a public push, and his case is backed up by impressive raw numbers. Over the course of 44 appearances for Real last season, Mbappe plundered 42 goals, and laid on another seven for good measure. He scored 16 for France across the World Cup and the five international breaks that came before it, bringing him to 58 goals overall, the joint-second highest total in Europe alongside Manchester City and Norway terminator Erling Haaland.
Mbappe delivered in most of the biggest matches for Madrid, too, finding the net home and away in their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich, and in La Liga clashes with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, ultimately finishing as the top scorer in both competitions. But it's fair to say he was too single-minded.
Because of his reluctance to track back, Real were often overwhelmed in the transitional phase. He also continued to drift out to the left and crowd Vinicius' Junior space, just as he did in his debut year at the Bernabeu, leaving Los Blancos without a focal point in the penalty area.
There were too many times when he was completely ineffective, too, like in Madrid's La Liga losses to Celta Vigo and Osasuna, their draws against Rayo Vallecano, Girona and Real Betis, and their 1-0 defeat away to Liverpool in the Champions League league phase. Add to that the fact he went missing entirely in France's 2-0 World Cup semi-final loss to Spain, and Mbappe's self-appraisal doesn't feel accurate.
'Not going to beg'
Christophe Dugarry, a fellow World Cup winner with France, questioned Mbappe's mentality when responding to his new comments about the award. "To publicly ask for an individual award like that, I find it childish and pathetic," Dugarry told RMC Sport. "There’s nothing great about asking for it, especially as captain of your national team."
That might be a bit too harsh, but the underlying viewpoint rings true. If Mbappe were truly worthy of the Ballon d'Or, there would be no reason to openly talk up his chances. His footballing package would speak for itself. There's a sense of desperation to Mbappe's comments, as if he needs the award as a form of validation. Yamal, by contrast is far more relaxed.
"This year has been incredible, with Barca and with Spain. There's a chance I could win it because I have had a great year," the Barcelona wonderkid has said. "[But] I don't think I need to run a campaign. I am proud of the year I had, winning the World Cup and La Liga. I can't ask for anything else. There are other players who have been at an incredible level. But it's your job [to decide]; I am not going to beg for anything."
Rewarding artistry
Yamal deserves Golden Ball recognition more than Mbappe, but not because he won the World Cup and La Liga. While Mbappe again thrived as a clinical finisher, Yamal consistently dominated the entire attacking phase, particularly for Barca.
The 19-year-old registered 41 goal involvements for Hansi Flick's team, and created 107 chances in open play across all competitions - more than any other player in Europe's top-five leagues. That's the kind of influence a Ballon d'Or winner should have.
The Gerd Muller Trophy was created to acknowledge the best striker in a single season (which, ironically, Mbappe will definitely miss out on because Kane was the highest scoring player in Europe with 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England). Being decisive is also essential to be in the Ballon d'Or reckoning, but artistry and industry should be equally important.
For that reason, in an ideal world, Yamal and Kvaratskhelia would occupy the top two slots when the final vote is announced in London on October 26. They are both team players who inspire everyone around them.
Kvaratskhelia racked up 17 goal involvements in 16 appearances as PSG retained the Champions League, and became the first man to register a goal or and assist in seven successive knockout games in a single campaign. Like Yamal, he passed the eye test with flying colours while bending games to his will, thriving as both a devastating dribbler and ingenious playmaker.
Overshadowed
Similar qualities brought Messi each of his eight Ballons d'Or. In fact, you could make the argument that he deserved to win the prize every single year between 2009 and 2023, because no one came close to matching the Argentine maestro's overall impact on a pitch.
It would be a shock if he wins his record-extending ninth Golden Ball next month, because the ceremony panel will penalise him for playing his club football outside of Europe. Messi's ridiculous combined total of 52 goals and assists in just 30 MLS appearances for Inter Miami during the Ballon d'Or qualifying period won't count for much, because the United States' flagship division is inferior to the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.
Messi did prove he can still cut it at the elite level at the World Cup, though. Rodri scooped the Player of the Tournament prize, but it should have gone to the Argentina captain for dragging his country all the way to a second successive final.
You could class at least three of his eight goals as absolutely vital, especially the stunning round-of-16 equaliser against Egypt, and his second-half display against England in the last four was mesmerising. Mbappe's all-round game doesn't measure up to Messi's, despite the fact the Barca icon is now 39. France probably could have still reached the semis without Mbappe, but Argentina would have been totally lost in Messi's absence.
Kane also stands above the Madrid man, and not just on the goals front. Bayern and England's talismanic No.9 takes on a vital role in the build-up play and has the ability to hurt teams in a variety of ways. Mbappe, who greatly relies on his blistering speed, is predictable in comparison. There's no one better at getting in behind, but against low blocks, his cut inside from the left and shoot routine can be easily stopped by the better defences.
Epiphany needed
No one is saying that Mbappe has to become an all-conquering wizard in the mould of Messi to finally get his hands on the Ballon d'Or. Taking a leaf out of Dembele's book and putting in the real hard graft would be enough to elevate him to that platform.
Dembele was notorious for his poor work-rate before Luis Enrique's arrival at PSG, but the Spanish coach turned him into a pressing monster. The 2025 Ballon d'Or went to Dembele because he was the driving force in Europe's best team, and his incredible output in the final third was a by-product of that.
Barcelona winger Raphinha has become similarly relentless out of possession under Flick, having previously endured his own struggles for consistency. Mourinho will need to bring that grit out of Mbappe if Madrid are to start winning major trophies again.
However, he may be fighting a losing battle. When asked if he needs to learn from modern forwards like Dembele and Raphinha before Real's narrow 2-1 Champions League over Inter on Tuesday, Mbappe replied arrogantly: "I could say I score more goals than the two players you mentioned. But I want to be smart and say of course I need to improve... Even if I do things those others don't."
Clearly, the 27-year-old still has some maturing to do. Mbappe is a brilliant footballer who has already achieved more than most players could ever dream of, but he's not the best in the world - yet. Until he starts putting the team above himself, that will remain the case.