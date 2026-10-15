‘They’re elite athletes’ - From a helicopter crash survivor to track stars: Inside U.S. Soccer’s cerebral palsy teams chasing two World Cups on home soil

Take Brunais. The first thing he was told at his first U.S. camp was that he probably wouldn’t be good enough to make the national team. It was 2015, and Brunais was scouted through a veterans sports program in Atlanta by Sharp. A proud Scot who had no problems being honest with Brunais, the coach told him that he wasn’t at the level required to play for the team.

“He was pretty honest about it. He said he wasn’t sure if I would come back,” Brunais admitted.

Sharp remembers that interaction a little differently. He claims it was more of a case of man-management. Brunais, to be sure, had some skill about him - he played here and there during his army days - but he needed an extra nudge. Sharp figured that telling the former army guy he ‘wasn’t good enough’ might be the ideal way to get him playing his best stuff.

“They’re elite athletes. He’s somebody from that background who needs to be told the way it is. And he sees that intrinsically as a challenge to make himself better,” Sharp said.

And of course, Brunais stuck with it. He got another shot again later in 2015. Sharp was sold by that point, and named him to the Paralympic side. He became a regular soon after. The United States chose him as the flag bearer for the closing ceremony in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Three months later, at an event at the White House to acknowledge U.S. Olympians, President Barack Obama invited two athletes on stage. One was a gymnast named Simone Biles who won five medals and became an international star. The other was Brunais, whose team finished seventh. For Sharp, though, he was the perfect choice.

“It shows the character of him and why they recognized it,” Sharp said.

Fast forward to now, and Brunais has 53 caps and has made eight World Cup rosters.

But not all of these players are military veterans whose injuries ended their service. Some took very different paths to the sport - and are simply very good at it, limitations be damned.

One such example is John Sullivan. He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a baby that severely impacted the motor function on the left side of his body. Part of his skull had to be removed. That did nothing to discourage him from playing soccer, though. In a way, it was the only sport he was physically able to play.

“I grew up playing soccer as a kid because my sister played soccer, and not only that, because I couldn't really participate in other sports. In America, basketball, American football, and baseball are popular; those are things that young boys and girls will traditionally participate in. But soccer was the only sport that I could not only participate in but excel at,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan started with youth soccer and played throughout high school. He featured at higher levels, too, appearing regularly for the only organized club side in a relatively small town. That helped Sullivan hone his skills and become a well-rounded midfielder with an eye for goal.

But it was also something of a limiting factor, he admitted. When the player pool was the same, at every age - when everyone knew each other - he found himself boxed in socially. Personal expression was tricky, too. Sullivan is gay, something that, coupled with a disability, was at times socially difficult to navigate in a small town in Arizona.

“Being gay and disabled in the world of sport was really challenging. And so those two specific things are things that I really care about now. I think that I suppressed my personality for both of those reasons on my team,” Sullivan said. “It was the same players every year… it took me three-to-four years to break out of my shell and stop being so shy.”

Success certainly helped. His discovery of the national team came in a different way. In 2017, he saw a social media post calling for eligible players to get in touch. Sullivan ignored it at first, but it kept popping up on his algorithm. Eventually, he gave in and sent Sharp an email.

Sharp needed to see a few clips of film, and he was sold.

“It was nothing crazy. I was just given a list of sort of drills to do through the cones. There was no game footage necessary, which is funny because I guess they took a blind chance on me, assuming that I was skilled enough to come into camp. But it worked out,” Sullivan said.

He has been a regular since 2017. He started the opening game of the World Cup. Ironically, he received a glut of apologies from the kids who made fun of him growing up on Instagram after appearing for the U.S.

“Whenever we're standing for the anthem, I'm always standing there and thinking of little kids with CP and who have disabilities like me, who want to be included and are maybe struggling in their elementary schools, feel like they don't belong there, and letting them know that there is a pathway to achieving whatever goals they have, whether that's in athletics or not,” he said.