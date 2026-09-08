A warning to Cavan Sullivan? Folarin Balogun support and Olympic ambitions: Five takeaways from USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino's press conference

One of the big talking points throughout the 2026 World Cup cycle was culture. Pochettino wanted to change it and, by the end, he believes he did. To start 2030, he leaned on another word: habits. He wants to change those now, too.

"I think we need to change habits that maybe we could not change," he said. "We changed a lot of habits in the last period until the World Cup, but now we need to really change that habit. We need to create a group of players that is really being professional and competing in the way that we expect. They need to compete with the talented players and young players that we have ahead."

Those habits, he says, are throughout the federation. From the youth teams to the offices just outside Atlanta, Pochettino says U.S. Soccer as a whole needs to be rowing in the same direction as all involved look to build on the 2026 World Cup.

"We need to be aligned all together in our principles and all the concepts that we need to improve if we want to be competitive in every single moment up to the first team," he said. "I think we are all focused on trying to add our knowledge. There are a lot of people involved who want to improve and care about soccer in our country, and I think we are so happy to be part of that. I think many things, for sure, you will see in the future that are going to improve or change or do in a different way that I think is going to reflect that."

As part of that, Pochettino was asked about the vacancy left by Matt Crocker's departure. U.S. Soccer is not planning on replacing Crocker like-for-like, but rather by putting a Director of Men's and Boys soccer and a Director of Women's and Girls soccer. Pochettino and his USWNT counterpart, Emma Hayes, would have control of their respective teams and report directly to U.S. Soccer leadership. Because of that, Pochettino is largely staying out of the hiring process.

"I told the federation that I'm always open to being part of the process, but I think they need to feel good," Pochettino said. "No, it cannot be my guy. I cannot bring a sporting director. No, they need to bring a person who knows America, knows U.S. soccer, with the knowledge that wants to help."