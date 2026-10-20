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Lamine Yamal Barcelona PSG GFX 1:1GOAL

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal look unbeatable - but Champions League clash with PSG will prove how good they really are

The Blaugrana have won all 11 games they've played so far this season - but are they good enough to extend their perfect record at Parc des Princes?

Mark Doyle

  • Just over a year ago, ahead of the visit of Paris Saint-Germain, Pedri claimed Barcelona were the best team in the world - and the returning Lamine Yamal said that they were on a "mission" to prove it by winning the Champions League. The following evening at Montjuic, though, PSG put the Blaugrana firmly in their place, as Luis Enrique's men came from behind to defeat their previously unbeaten opponents 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Goncalo Ramos.

    It may have only been a league-phase game, but it was a serious show of strength from the reigning European champions, who had arrived in Catalunya without five key men, including their entire first-choice forward line. PSG's players also understandably revelled in making such an impressive statement of intent after all of Barca's pre-match proclamations.

    "If you're the best, you have to show it on the pitch, not talk," Ramos said. "We're the European champions; I can't say more than that." And he didn't need to.

    Unlike Barca, PSG had let their feet do their talking for them, and Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick acknowledged after his side's chastening loss, "Today, there's no point in saying that we're at the same level as PSG." Are they now, though? Because Barca really couldn't be in better form going into Tuesday's rematch at Parc des Princes.

  • 'Things to learn'

    هانز فليك
    AFP

    Flick admitted that his team wasn't good enough with and without the ball against PSG

    The loss to PSG hardly derailed Barca's season. They ended up winning La Liga by eight points from Real Madrid, whom they beat at Camp Nou on May 10 to clinch their second consecutive title. However, the manner of Ramos' 90th-minute winner at Montjuic infuriated Flick, as it wasn't the first time his side had lost their shape and composure at a crucial time.

    "When you're defending at 1-1, you have to play more intelligently at the end of the game, and this has not happened," the German fumed. "We have to be more structured and cover all spaces. You have to hold out for 90 minutes, the whole team has to defend, attack, be at a high level with the ball, take advantage of spaces, participate in possession.

    "At PSG, you saw that everyone knows how to take advantage of spaces, they want the ball... These are things to learn and improve."

    However, Barca's tactical ill-discipline and defensive vulnerability never really went away over the course of 2025-26 campaign - which is why, for all their attacking brilliance, the Blaugrana bowed out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, surprisingly beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid, without having kept a clean sheet in any of their 12 games.

    So, will this season be any different? Have they really done enough in the transfer market to address the flaws in Flick's team?

  • Game-changer

    Rodri
    Getty

    Signing the best defensive midfielder in the world, Rodri, should help protect Barca's brittle back four

    The early evidence would suggest that Barca are, at least from an offensive perspective, even better-equipped to cause PSG problems on Tuesday, with the Catalans currently averaging 4.4 goals so far this season.

    Barca may have infamously failed to convince Atletico to part company with wantaway star striker Julian Alvarez before the close of the summer window, but Raphinha was been a revelation up front, with the Brazil international doing an outstanding job filling the void left by Robert Lewandowski, while Gabriel Jesus is already showing signs that he might prove a better option off the bench than the frustrating Ferran Torres, who joined PSG in August.

    Furthermore, Barca are spoilt for choice elsewhere, with Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi essentially competing for the two other spots in the attack, given Yamal is - just like Raphinha - a certain starter. The net result is that no matter which players Flick picks, he will have at least a couple of potential game-changers on the bench.

    But even though Barca have already scored a staggering 48 goals in racking up 11 consecutive wins in all competitions this term, legitimate doubts persist over the strength of the defence - which still hasn't kept a clean sheet in the Champions League since April 2025.

    Beating Real Madrid to the signing of Rodri obviously represented quite the coup for Barcelona. There is simply no better player in the world at retaining possession of the football while at the same time protecting the back four - two qualities that the Blaugrana unquestionably lacked against PSG last year.

    Indeed, the most startling aspect of the defeat wasn't so much Flick's high line being exploited by well-timed runs - we'd seen that several times before. What really stood out was Vitinha & Co. claiming such a decisive victory in the midfield battle, with Flick admitting that both Pedri and Frenkie de Jong had been left exhausted by chasing shadows for the majority of the second half. With Rodri now on board, Barca should undoubtedly do a better job of keeping the ball against PSG.

    The defence still looks light on quality, though.

  • Acid test

    FBL-ESP-LIGA-BETIS-BARCELONA
    AFP

    Yamal and Barca are looking to prove that they can be worth Champions League challengers come the end of the season

    Signing the technically gifted and incredibly versatile Joao Cancelo obviously offers Flick cover in both full-back berths - which is just as well, with both Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia set to miss the trip to Paris - but Barca still look one Pau Cubarsi injury away from complete collapse at the back.

    They will still travel in confidence, of course. After all, Nuno Mendes, the one left-back in the world to have enjoyed sustained success against Yamal, is out with a thigh problem, meaning the teenager has an ideal opportunity to make a really positive impact in Paris. Yamal has not been remotely shy about sharing his belief that he deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or, but even while making his case, he acknowledged the one thing missing from his already stellar CV: a Champions League winners' medal.

    Obviously, as Luis Enrique pointed out in his pre-match press conference, the new format makes the outcome of many games in the league phase inconsequential. "The competition will start in April, not now," the Spaniard told reporters on Monday, "And the teams that are there in April will compete for the trophy."

    However, this feels like a meaningful match for Yamal and Barca, who are in even better form than they were when the two teams last met and really do look capable of reaching PSG's level this season. The onus is very much on them to go and prove it, though, because if last year's match taught us nothing else, it was that actions speak louder than words.