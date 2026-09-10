How Azerbaijani minnows Sabah reached Champions League under a 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' winner with links to Man Utd
Manchester United are back where they belong. Michael Carrick masterminded the club's return to the Champions League after a frustrating two-year absence, and will be expected to at least take them through to the knockout rounds after a largely favourable league-phase draw.
There is a trip to Atletico Madrid and a blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on the cards, but United will be expected to take positive results from their other fixtures against Como, Roma, Sporting CP, RB Leipzig and Villarreal. They will also be overwhelming favourites to take three points from their opening game against Sabah FK - the Azerbaijani minnows who are playing at this level for the first time ever.
The Red Devils cannot afford any complacency, though. Sabah will be determined to cause a monumental upset, and their journey to this point is proof that anything is possible. It's an extraordinary story, as is that of their current head coach, Valdas Dambrauskas, who passed through Manchester when learning his trade.
Sabah are rank outsiders to lift the European Cup come May at odds of 1500/1, but they're winners already just for being here. Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new champions of Azerbaijan...
Quick jump into top flight
Sabah, nicknamed The Owls, were founded in Baku in 2017 - yes, you read that right, only eight years ago - by Azerbaijani entrepreneur Yagub Huseynov through the Bridge Group of Companies. As founder and chairman of the supervisory board of the prominent national real estate, hospitality, and investment conglomerate, he officially established the club on September 8 that year, and put an ambitious administrative board in place that included Olympic champion Igor Ponomarev and several corporate leaders.
The Owls initially went straight into the Azerbaijan First Division (the second tier). They finished a respectable fifth in their first season, which wasn't quite enough to secure immediate promotion the traditional performance-based way.
However, under the rules of the Football Federation of Azerbaijan (AFFA), teams must satisfy specific financial, administrative, and infrastructural club licensing criteria to be promoted to the Premier League. The top four sides, Khazar Baku, Qaradağ Lökbatan, Shuvalan, and MOIK Baku, failed to meet those requirements, but Sabah successfully passed the administrative and financial review to secure their license, which meant they jumped into the top-flight.
Over the next three years, more gradual progress was made. Sabah debuted by coming seventh in the twelve-team Premier League, and moved up to sixth the following season. Then came back-to-back fifth place finishes in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Crucially, they also signed a sponsorship agreement with Bank Respublika as the club became more of a commercial draw. That meant significant extra funds for investment in the senior squad, the academy and club operations, while their stadium, initially known as the Alinja Arena, was renamed the Bank Respublika Arena.
European breakthrough
Sabah were ready to take the next big step in the 2022-23 campaign. They won 25 of their 36 league games to finish second, just nine points behind champions Qarabag, and qualified for Europe for the first time.
In the second qualifying round for the Conference League, Sabah beat Latvian outfit RFS home and away to set up a third-round tie against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade. Sabah pulled off a notable upset in the first leg with a 2-0 home win, but lost the second by the same scoreline, and ultimately crashed out on penalties.
They would get another crack the following year despite dropping to third in the Premier League, and claimed the scalp of Maccabi Haifa, only to suffer more heartbreak in the third round, losing 2-0 on aggregate to Irish outfit St Patrick's Athletic. The Owls also slumped to a disappointing fifth-place league finish, but made up for it by winning their first major trophy - beating Qarabag 3-2 after extra time in the Azerbaijani Cup final to qualify for the Europa League.
That significance of that triumph cannot be overstated. Qarabag had won 11 of the previous 12 Azerbaijani Premier League titles, and finished a whopping 15 points clear at the summit that season. They went on to become the first Azerbaijani club to ever reach the group or league phase of the Champions League, and made it to the knockout stage playoffs before being sent home by Newcastle.
Stealing some silverware away from the country's dominant club sent a wave of confidence through the Sabah ranks that they are still riding to this day. The first team had become a formidable force, and Sabah were developing an exciting new generation of stars, with their U19s clinching successive national championships in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Unexpected dugout switch
There was an unexpected change at the club last summer when head coach Vasili Berezutski left due to personal reasons, just seven months into his reign. Former Russia international centre-back Berezutski, who was Sabah's eighth permanent manager since their formation, had been given a contract through to 2028, and had the full confidence of the board after delivering a major trophy.
Losing him less than a month before the start of the Europa League qualifying round was a huge blow, but Sabah moved quickly to secure his replacement, handing Lithuanian tactician Valdas Dambrauskas a three-year deal. There was instantly a mix of excitement and intrigue over the appointment, despite the fact Dambrauskas never played the game professionally, only getting as far as the Lithuanian third tier.
Dambrauskas arrived at the Bank Respublika Arena with a good coaching reputation after spells at Ludogorets and Hadjuk Split, guiding to the former to the Bulgarian league title and the latter to success in the Croatian Cup. He was, however, more famous for an appearance on television than his work on the pitch.
After deciding to hang up his boots at the age of 23, Dambrauskas went on to feature on the 2002 edition of "Šeši nuliai - milijonas", the Lithuanian version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire". He did not win the grand prize, but walked away with 4,000 litas (roughly the equivalent of £2,500), which was enough for him to pay for one-way flights to London and sort him and his now-wife their first month of accommodation, as he bid to chase his ultimate dream of becoming a football coach.
Dambrauskas studied at London Metropolitan University while earning his UEFA coaching badges, and reportedly worked as a newspaper delivery man, childminder and house painter to cover tuition fees and living costs. "Sometimes it was difficult. I had to work hard, and sometimes to believe when myself and those around me were doubting," he has said to Euro News.
That persistence helped him secure a few short-term placements at Premier League clubs to shadow academy coaches and assist with youth training sessions, including Brentford, Fulham and Man Utd. Studying at Carrington was an invaluable experience for Dambrauskas as he learned how elite academies structure their training blocks and got a close-up view of drill designs and behavioural approaches used by United's best-in-class staff members.
Knocking Qarabag off their perch
Dambrauskas began his head coaching career at Kingsbury London Tigers FC in England's ninth-tier, leading the club to its highest ever finish, and managed Lithuania's U19s between 2011 and 2012. He took charge of Lithuanian champions Žalgiris two years later, where he masterminded an incredible domestic quadruple run, before moving to RFS and making even more history.
RFS qualified for Europe for the first time and won their first trophy in the form of the Latvian Cup under Dambrauskas, who earned widespread acclaim for his attack-minded philosophy. Sabah have also benefitted from it, too, though only after a frustrating start to Dambrauskas' tenure.
Slovenian club Celje ended Sabah's Europa League dream in the first qualifying round, edging a thrilling tie 6-5 on aggregate, and they were subsequently ousted in the Conference League third qualifying round for the third year running. Sabah also looked rusty in the league, winning only two of their opening five league games in 2025-26, but they surged to the summit after embarking on a brilliant 10-game winning run between the end of November and late February.
Sabah ended up clinching their maiden Premier League crown with four games to spare, and boasted the best attacking and defensive records in the division, with a 1-0 win away at Qarabag on April 18 serving as the big changing-of-the-guard moment. Damrauskas' side then completed the double by retaining the Azerbaijan Cup with a 2-1 final victory over Zira.
Pressed on the significance of ending Qarabag's stranglehold on the Premier League trophy, Damrauskas recently told Flashscore: "What Qarabag did over the years for Azerbaijan football is beyond any praise. Even before coming to Azerbaijan, I was following them with very big interest and trying to understand their success. Every game playing against them was like a learning curve that I can compare with a university diploma.
"I also believe competition in Azerbaijani football will be good for everyone. There are other good teams like Zira, Turan and Neftci that are not shy to speak or to show their ambitions. I believe the Azerbaijani football league has a good future."
'Beyond imagination'
No one, including all of Sabah's board members, expected that the team would make it into the Champions League proper, though; negotiating a potential eight games across four qualifying rounds, starting in early July, was a daunting task. Travel routes from Azerbaijan can be complicated and expensive, too, so Sabah would not get any adrenaline boost from fans in away matches.
But optimism in Dambrauskas' camp grew after every win. First, a 4-1 aggregate victory over Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints, then a 3-0 triumph against Finnish side KuPS. In the third round, Sabah faced an AGF side fresh from winning their first Danish title in 40 years, and went down 2-1 in the first leg before romping to a 4-0 victory on home soil in the second.
Only Israel's No.1 club in 2025-26, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, were left standing in their way. Sabah again lost the first leg 2-1, after only one supporter greeted the players upon their arrival at the team hotel, and they were seconds away from crashing out after a pulsating 90 minutes at the Bank Respublika Arena.
Hapoel twice had the lead before being pegged back, and Sabah made it 3-2 deep into stoppage time, with Tellur Mutallimov cracking an unstoppable first-time volley into the net after being left unmarked on a corner. That forced extra time, and when Djibril Diop was sent off for a second bookable offence, Sabah had all the momentum.
Orphe Mbina nodded in Sabah's fourth from the resulting free kick, and former Schalke winger Joy-Lance Mickels then made it 5-2 with a fine solo goal, sparking delirium in the dugout and in the home stands. "To win a league, a cup and to qualify for the Champions League group phase in one season is beyond imagination. It is very hard work from everyone in the club, from the cleaner to the President," Dambrauskas said to Flashscore.
"Most of the clubs preach teamwork, but I know from my experience, because I worked in ten different clubs, very few really do. FC Sabah's strength is exactly here: everyone in the club is doing his job and pulling in the same direction."
Moneyball mantra
Sabah's current squad is estimated to be worth a total of €17.55 million by Transfermarkt - a number that pales in comparison to the €750m value of Carrick's United. Without the luxury of an endless pot of money, data analysis has been the main tool Sabah have utilised to build a team capable of holding its own on Europe's biggest stage.
"We could not compete financially with many established European clubs, so we had to find our own competitive advantages," Sabah president Magsud Adigozalov has told Euronews. "We were inspired by the Moneyball philosophy, which demonstrated that intelligent use of data and recruitment can help a club compete far beyond what its financial size might suggest.
"The Champions League is the result everyone can see today. What makes us especially proud is the system, the culture and the work behind it that people did not see for nine years."
Indeed, Sabah, who are the first team with pink as one of their main home kit colours to make it into the first phase of the Champions League, have recruited smartly, particularly since Dambrauskas' arrival. Aleksey Isayev and Akim Zedadka were especially influential 2025 buys to reinforce the defence and midfield, and Sabah made eight permanent signings this summer, including Christian Nwachukwu from Sheffield United and Poland international Tymoteusz Puchacz, spending just over €1.5m in total.
Sabah won't be pushovers for United, or Barcelona and Arsenal in later matchdays. They will be out to match Qarabag by at least making the knockout-stage playoffs, having scored more goals than any other team in Champions League qualifying (18), with Veljko Simić and Mickels leading their charge.
Dambrauskas will be happy for United to have most of the possession at Old Trafford, but his team will be ready to pounce in transition. He wants Sabah to be brave and show ambition going forward; they won't just sit deep and hope for a miracle.
"I like to score goals. I am not afraid to take risks," Dambrauskas added to Flashscore. "The best result for me would be 4-3 with four different players scoring and four different players giving an assist." In other words, Sabah will be set up to go for United's throats as they look to write the next unbelievable chapter in their short history. Michael Carrick, you have been warned.