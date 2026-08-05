Arsenal boss Arteta has been open about wanting to take a squad that can already call themselves Premier League champions to an even higher plane, which is certainly reflected in the serious pursuits of both Guimaraes and his compatriot Vini Jr.

Speaking in an in-house club interview last week, the Spanish tactician said: "A lot is happening. We all know about the context of this transfer window. From ownership to the board, the sporting director, myself, we know that we want to take this club to a different level.

"That is going to require a better squad, better individuals. We have identified where we have opportunities to grow and to improve and to evolve our game and what is going to be needed to achieve that. Hopefully very soon we can start to put things in a very concrete way."

Arteta expanded on that point in his press conference following the friendly victory over Girona. "We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously, because we want to get better like anybody else. And you can just see it. The transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing, we won't sit still. And we are very ambitious in what we want to do."

Asked why he was so keen to strengthen, the former midfielder added: "Because the margins are very small. And because we want to get better and the level is going to increase, we need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team, to have bigger margins. And that's the way we have to think."

According to The Athletic, the north Londoners believe that even being at the table for a player of Vinicius' calibre is a marker of their progress.