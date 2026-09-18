Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Johnny Cardoso take center stage after USMNT omissions

So, we finally have a USMNT roster. The great irony here? Some of the biggest European stars have been left off. There is no room for the following players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Johnny Cardoso, and Folarin Balogun.

Those are five massive names for the U.S., and if a competitive fixture were played tomorrow, all five would, no doubt, be in the picture. It's strange to see them excluded. That means, then, that a little more focus will be put on their European performances. They're not exactly fighting for spots, but there will, to be sure, be a bit more of an impetus for the mainstays to prove that they deserve a spot in the team during the Nations League window in November.

They all have key games this weekend, and might go into them with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. GOAL looks at the weekend for Americans Abroad, with a focus on the big names who Poch didn't pick...