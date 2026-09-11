Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna, Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi are in-form, while all eyes remain on USMNT star Christian Pulisic

For some U.S. Men's National Team stars, this weekend is about keeping the momentum going. For others, simply getting back on the field would be a welcome start.

Gio Reyna is among those playing well. So, too, are fellow World Cup veterans Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest of PSV. If you're looking for a new face, you could introduce yourself to SV Elversberg's Cole Campbell, who is hoping to play his way onto the USMNT radar as the program begins this new World Cup cycle.

Still, there are some eyes on stars and, more specifically, their absences. Might we see Folarin Balogun this weekend? Christian Pulisic, perhaps?

Without further ado, here’s what to watch as GOAL previews the main storylines involving Americans abroad this weekend.