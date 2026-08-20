'We're all looking for any advantage' - From finding Mohamed Salah's replacement at Liverpool to ChatGPT tactics: How AI is changing soccer

Liverpool had a difficult decision to make with Mohamed Salah last year. The Egyptian winger, a key pillar of almost a decade of the Reds’ success, had seen his production drop off. With one year left on his contract, the club had to make a call: let Salah go at the end of the year or hang onto him as he moved further beyond his peak years.

Parting with a club legend is difficult. The decision isn’t just based on performance, but also driven by marketing and a certain amount of emotion. Yet data is king. The numbers tend to address the most basic question: what can Salah offer now, and is it worth keeping him around?

Technology, more specifically Artificial Intelligence, can help provide an answer. At least, that’s what Dean Bracha, founder of Marquee, an AI tool that helps clubs with recruitment, thinks.

Bracha used Salah as an example to explain the sort of problem his technology can help solve.

“We know Mo Salah is leaving Liverpool. We want to list players that can replace him. We also know that Andoni Iraola is now the head coach, so the style of the squad is changing… instead of you searching through different data platforms, [we give you] a similar experience to ChatGPT, just backed by machine learning models that will list you five or 10 players that will be an ideal fit,” he explained.

But it’s not just recruitment where AI has come into the fold. The robots, as skeptical observers would call them, at least partially inform injury and load management, training regimes, and even tactics. MLS coaches would know. After all, some have experimented with the technology themselves. Among them is Toronto FC coach Robin Fraser.

“I think it’s something that analysts do now. Obviously, they are probably much more in tune with AI in terms of how it relates to us as coaches. It’s interesting to get their perspective,” he said. “We’re still very, very much in the infancy of figuring out how best to use AI to do what we do.”

This sport has a complicated relationship with technology. Some argue those robots are coming for their jobs. Others claim that all AI is doing is simply speeding up the kind of tasks that sports scientists, recruitment departments and football clubs take hours to complete. The reality is probably somewhere in the middle.

But one thing is indisputable: advanced technology that removes human hours and work is here to stay, and it is being used throughout the sport. Whether that is a good thing or not has perhaps been rendered irrelevant.