Ademola Ola-Adebomi: London to Lokeren and life as a professional footballer in Belgium

“My primary school teacher, my PE teacher, was also a coach for Fulham, or had connections. This is pre-academy Fulham, so they had connections to the club and I was sent for a trial. It was pre-academy, so it's when you go before you can actually get properly signed. Then, because of funding, that stopped. That folded and months later, the same teacher got me into Crystal Palace Development. This is now under 8s and it's the development team, not the proper academy.

“This is a funny story. My mum was taking me at the time and I still remember, which is crazy, it was at 3pm and my mum, she always used to see Crystal Palace play and was like, ‘okay, I know how to get there’. We took the bus to the stadium of Selhurst Park, so I was really, really late for the trial by the time I got there. It was at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, which is a different area. I got there with only 30 minutes left and they tried to say that it was too late. My mum begged them, they said, ‘okay, cool, let him play’. It was matches and in the space of 30 minutes, I was crazy, basically.

“They were like, ‘okay, who is this guy?’ From there they said, ‘you know what, I think he's good enough for the actual Crystal Palace academy, not the development’. From that trial Crystal Palace wanted to sign me. Chelsea wanted to sign me as well. They actually took me out of my primary school, took me to go and meet the first team players at Crystal Palace and stuff like that. I signed and I was at Crystal Palace until last year. It was a long story, but it was a good one, something to always remember.”