Zola says Higuain will improve after Chelsea debut

The Argentine made his first appearance for the Blues in Sunday's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday

Gonzalo Higuain will have more of an impact at Chelsea when he begins to develop more of an understanding with his team-mates, according to Gianfranco Zola.

The Argentina striker made his Blues debut on Sunday , selected from the start for the 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain arrived on loan at the club from Juventus on Wednesday and was a peripheral figure against the Owls as the holders cruised into the last 16 thanks to Willian's brace and a fine effort from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 31-year-old turned down the chance for a goal in his first game, rejecting Willian's offer to take the 26th-minute penalty that put Chelsea ahead.

Olivier Giroud was sent on as an 82nd-minute replacement for Higuain, almost immediately setting up Willian's second goal, and Zola believes there is plenty more to come from the new arrival.

"Considering it is the first game, you will see more from him," the assistant coach told a news conference.

"A couple of times in the first half he made a couple of great moves but we couldn't find the right ball.

"I am personally satisfied with him, but he is going to get better because he needs to build up an understanding with the others.

"Sometimes in the first half he was making movements but we couldn't see his movements and this is something we need to do."