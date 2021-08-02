‘It’d be nice to play with Ziyech again’ – Giroud wants Chelsea star at AC Milan

The French star was presented to the media on Monday after he joined the Rossoneri on a €2 million deal from Stamford Bridge last month

New AC Milan signing Olivier Giroud has fuelled the Serie A club's reported interest in Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech with his desire for a reunion at San Siro Stadium.

Giroud moved to Milan on a two-year deal last month, which ended his three-year stay in West London with the Blues.

In his last season at Stamford Bridge, the France striker played alongside Ziyech, who joined Chelsea from Ajax in July 2020 for a reported initial fee of €40 million, and they both helped Thomas Tuchel's side win the Uefa Champions League in May.

The Morocco international is now said to be a top transfer target for the Rossoneri as they consider him to fill the void left by Hakan Calhanoglu’s departure following his switch to rivals Inter Milan.

AC Milan already signed two players from Chelsea this summer – Giroud and Fikayo Tomori - and the 2018 World Cup winner is hoping to have Ziyech in Stefano Pioli's team as well.

He also left some words of admiration for the 28-year-old’s qualities after he contributed four goals and three assists in his debut season in England.

“Ziyech is a great player. We have had a great connection even though we have played few games together,” Giroud was quoted as saying by Sempre Milan.

“He has a top left foot, has experience and he is very good technically. It would be nice to play with him again.”

Ziyech, meanwhile, has four years left on his contract with the Blues and he is currently working to get ready for Chelsea’s Uefa Super Cup clash against Europa League winners Villarreal on August 11.

After the outing at Windsor Park, Chelsea will open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace three days later.

"I’m feeling great, sharp. I think for everybody, the days off that we’ve had have been good. Right now we can show our best, we are all hungry and sharp,” he said after a pre-season game against Bournemouth.

"The biggest thing is getting back the rhythm again, getting back to being fit again, to get the minutes in the leg. That’s the most important thing, to get ready for the real work.

"It’s always nice for the confidence but it’s not the biggest thing in the first place.”