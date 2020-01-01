Zirkzee: Nigeria prospect makes Bundesliga Team of the Week

The 18-year-old forward marked his first start in the German top-flight with a goal at the PreZero Arena on Saturday

striker Joshua Zirkzee has been included in the Team of the Week after his impressive performance against .

The youngster, who is eligible to play for or the at international level, scored a goal in the 15th minute of Saturday's league tie to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Bayern Munich went on to secure a comfortable 6-0 win on the road with the Nigerian descent playing for the duration.

Zirkzee, scorer of three goals in four Bundesliga games this season, led the Bavarians' attack on Saturday in the absence of the club's leading scorer Robert Lewandowski.

He is joined by and Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini in the weekly team selection.

Meanhwile, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick gave reasons for selecting 18-year-old Zirkzee ahead of Lewandowski against Hoffenheim.

"Things worked really well in the game, so I wanted to change things as little as possible in the team,” Flick was quoted by Bundesliga website.

"By doing that, the understanding [between the players] and automations are still there.

“Joshua’s trained well, and he’s showed in training that he’s got good quality and is a good finisher.

"He can hold the ball up well and has the physicality to do so, which is important when things are tight up top. So that was our thinking, to make a like-for-like replacement [for Lewandowski]. It was good.”