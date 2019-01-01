Zidane refuses to confirm if Kroos will be a Real Madrid player next season

The Los Blancos manager refused to confirm if the midfielder will remain at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window

head coach Zinedine Zidane refused to confirm whether Toni Kroos will still be at the club next season, stating "there will be changes" at the end of the campaign.

Kroos on Friday used Twitter to describe media reports he is planning to leave the club as "absolutely false information".

The international has been a key player for Madrid since joining from in 2014, with Los Blancos winning the in each of the last three seasons.

Madrid are expected to spend heavily in the transfer market following Zidane's return, with Premier League players Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen all reportedly targets, as well as forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Kroos' first-team opportunities could be restricted by new arrivals and, while saying that he is a fan of the 29-year-old, Zidane could not confirm whether he would still be at the Santiago Bernabeu for 2019-20.

Speaking ahead of Madrid's clash with on Monday, Zidane said: "Toni is a key player. He's been at Madrid five years and has done great things.

"He's a great player that brings calm. I've always liked him. Everyone speaks about Toni, and other players, in terms of whether I want them or not.

"Every player is good and important. There will be changes but not right now, at the end of the season."

Another player whose future at the club remains unclear is Gareth Bale.

The international has struggled to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo this season and appears likely to move on at the end of the campaign, although Bale's agent says he wants to stay.

Zidane would not be drawn on Bale's long-term future either, though, only saying he is expected to play an important role in the closing weeks of a season that is petering out for Madrid.

"There are seven games left," he said. "Let's see how we play. There will be changes but Gareth is part of the team."

Zidane's men are third in La Liga, five points behind their city rivals , who eased past 2-0 on Saturday.