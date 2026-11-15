'Of course it is annoying!' – Zinedine Zidane blasts media reports over his relationship with Kylian Mbappe

Share Follow GOAL on Google

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has strongly denied any friction between himself and captain Kylian Mbappe. Speaking ahead of their crucial UEFA Nations League fixture against Turkey, Zidane branded media speculation regarding their relationship as entirely false and annoying.

Advertisement

Zidane hits back at Mbappe rift rumours

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has firmly put to bed any talk of a strained relationship with national team captain Kylian Mbappe. Speaking ahead of Sunday's crucial UEFA Nations League clash against Turkey in Bordeaux, Zidane addressed media speculation head-on.

With Les Bleus needing a victory to secure qualification on a high note, the manager stressed that unity within the camp remains absolute.

'The relationship is perfectly fine'

Press conference inquiries quickly turned to rumoured friction between the manager and his star striker ahead of the Stade Atlantique fixture. With an impassive expression, Zidane made it clear that stories of a fallout are completely wide of the mark.

"I don't quite understand what's being written," Zidane stated firmly. "I'm not going to get into the debate; the relationship is perfect. For the player as well as for me. I can't stop what's being said."

Advertisement Advertisement

When pressed on whether the ongoing reports had frustrated him, the former midfielder admitted that the speculation is wearing thin. "Yes, the things that come back to me, of course, are quite annoying," he added.

Related Topics

Next matches FRA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 TUR

Tactical plans and squad updates for Turkey

On the pitch, Zidane confirmed that Mbappe will start in his preferred position, leading a 4-3-3 attacking trident as France look to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat against Italy. "Of course it changes everything, we'd rather have him with us than not have him," Zidane noted regarding his talisman.

Elsewhere in camp, young forward Désiré Doué trained despite struggling with an unstable tooth following an elbow from Davide Frattesi. Meanwhile, players like Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola are tipped to support Mbappe in attack, with defensive changes expected as Les Bleus chase victory.

Advertisement

All eyes on Bordeaux showdown with Turkey

Sunday evening's encounter at the Stade Atlantique carries massive significance as Les Bleus aim to bounce back and seal their qualification status in style. Zidane's men know that a strong performance against the Turks will banish memories of their San Siro setback.

With the squad fully focused and their captain primed to lead the line, France are ready to deliver a statement display in their final group outing.