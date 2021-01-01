Zidane denies Real Madrid exit reports - 'How could I tell the players I'm leaving now?'

The manager brushed off claims his departure had already been made official behind the scenes

Zinedine Zidane has denied telling Real Madrid players this past week that he would leave the club, claiming he "would never, ever say that to my players".

Multiple publications, including Goal, have confirmed that Zidane has announced his departure to the squad behind closed doors, with speculation that the coach's physical and mental fatigue were possible reasons for his stepping down.

Despite beating Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Zidane's men are in danger of finishing 2020-21 without a trophy, as they remain two points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga with one match to go. The leaders earned a last-gasp victory over Osasuna this weekend in a blow to Real Madrid's ambitions.

What has been said?

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off'?," Zidane told reporters.

"People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players."

What needs to happen to catch Atletico?

Real Madrid must win next weekend and see Atletico Madrid lose in order to claim the league title.

They face Villarreal, while Atletico will visit a Valladolid side fighting to avoid relegation.

