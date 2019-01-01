Zaha honoured to follow in Drogba and Toure brothers’ footsteps

The Crystal Palace winger aspires to win an Africa Cup of Nations title with the national team as well as participate in the World Cup

winger Wilfried Zaha is privileged to play for the Elephants, similarly to national team legends like Didier Drogba, Yaya and Kolo Toure.

The wideman featured for in two friendlies in 2012 and 2013 against and respectively but switched allegiance to the West African nation in 2016.

He wishes to assist and motivate the future generation of Ivorian footballers to reach their highest level, just like the past national team legends did.

"It's massive to me, I'm proud because my country's known for players such as Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, Didier Drogba, there are many names that I could name, it's massive and I'm glad I can be part of that footballing culture,” Zaha told BBC Africa.

"I'm just a normal guy who’s managed to make it from nothing, managed to become a footballer, realise my dream and help back home.”

"Anyone can do it. You can come from nothing, you can come from this village and then be blessed and then help people. I'm just proud to be from Africa.

Furthermore, the Palace attacker affirmed his belief over his choice to switch international allegiance and stated his goals for his time with the national team.

"For me personally I feel like I made the right decision [in choosing the Ivory Coast] because I'm trying to leave a legacy for my country," he added.

"My objective is to firstly win Afcon because the team's so talented and we have the ability to do that and also to get through to a World Cup and go as far as we can. We've got so many talented players, we just need to buckle down and work together."

Ivory Coast face the Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly on Sunday, October 13 at the Stade de la Licorne.