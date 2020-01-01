Zaha congratulates Eze on first Crystal Palace goal

The Cote d’Ivoire international was quick to felicitate with the Anglo-Nigerian for netting his maiden Eagles strike against Leeds United

Wilfried Zaha has felicitated with Eberechi Eze on his first goal in Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League demolition of .

The prospect got a goal and an assist as the Eagles returned to winning ways after bowing 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers their last time out.

Scott Dann had given Roy Hodgson’s men a desirable start at Selhurst Park in the 12th minute after firing the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier thanks to Eze’s assist.

More teams

It was the Anglo-Nigerian’s turn to find the net after his well taken free-kick hoisted over the wall and sailed into the near top left corner – leaving Meslier with no chance.

That effort was the 22-year-old’s maiden strike for new club as well as his first strike in the English elite division. In the process, he extended his notable personal record. That was the fifth time he has scored and assisted in a single league game.

The last time he achieved this feat was against in March during a Championship game while at Queens Park .

Although Patrick Bamford reduced the deficit for Marcelo Bielsa’s team, Helder Costa’s own goal plus a 70th minute strike from international Jordan Ayew sealed the win in the five-goal thriller.



Revelling in his team’s result, the Cote d’Ivoire star who had an assist to show for his effort took to social media to congratulate the former Wycombe Wanderers star.

Enjoyed today’s performance 🤟🏿

Congrats on your first Palace goals @EbereEze10 💫 pic.twitter.com/wrA6v5njzm — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) November 7, 2020

“Enjoyed today’s performance. Congrats on your first Palace goal Eberechi Eze,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Eze acknowledged the tweet by appreciating the former man.

“Appreciate it bro!” Eze responded.

Article continues below

Eze as well as Zaha were on parade from start to finish as they climbed to seventh in the English topflight log after accruing 13 points from eight games. For Leeds United, they occupy the 14th spot with 10 points from the same number of matches.

After the international break, Crystal Palace travel to Turf Moor for a date with struggling on November 21 before hosting seven days later.

Bielsa’s men would be eyeing redemption when they welcome Pierre-Emerick and Nicolas Pepe’s on November 22.