'You've got to give him time' - Gerrard backed as Rangers manager

With another season without silverware looking likely at Ibrox, Lee McCulloch has urged the club to keep faith with the Liverpool legend

manager Steven Gerrard has been backed to win trophies in the future by the club's former player Lee McCulloch.

The Gers were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on Tuesday night by , leaving their chances of silverware this season looking extremely slim.

Although Gerrard is not likely to win anything in his first season at Ibrox, McCulloch has called on Rangers fans to give the legend more time and get behind the project he is trying to build at the club.

"I wouldn't be too worried," McCulloch told Sky Sports News. "You've got to give him the time. He's had two transfer windows and it's hard when you're in that position to get players out as hard as it is to get players in.

"I would imagine come the summer there'll be more activity as long as the board back him and the team will look stronger.

"The recruitment has been pretty good so far but it's a massive transfer window for him and his staff come this summer."

Gerrard has wasted no time in revamping the squad as Rangers manager, bringing in many of his own players as well as getting the best out of Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos has scored 28 goals this season and recently signed a new deal that will keep him at Rangers until 2023.

"If they can keep hold of Alfredo Morelos then that would make a massive statement to the fans as well," added McCulloch

"I think the future looks good, although there'll be a lot of Rangers fans hurting at the moment."

Despite Rangers being eight points behind leaders at the top of the Scottish Premiership, McCulloch believes all is not lost in the title race.

He said: "They've got to be looking at Celtic and closing that gap.

Article continues below

"They've still got to play them twice, there's nine games left so there is a lot of points up for grabs and they just need to get back to winning games.

"They've got to be looking to mount a challenge this season but they can't afford to let the season fizzle out.

"Some fans will already be unhappy with the expectation levels at the club so it's up to the players to give the fans and the manager a little bit of something back."