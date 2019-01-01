'You’ve been doing amazingly well'– John Obi Mikel in awe of Super Falcons
Against all odds, Thomas Dennerby’s ladies put up a commanding display against France on Monday, but Wendie Renard’s 79th minute penalty condemned the hard-fighting Africans to their second defeat of the tournament.
3/3 for #FRA in Group A! #NGAFRA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/HewCIQCYxc— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 17, 2019
Nigeria finished as Group A’s third best side and could advance to the Round of 16 should they rank among the four best third-placed teams from the six groups.
Despite the team’s defeat to the Blues at the Roazhon Park, the Super Eagles’ skipper is proud of the African champions’ performance, while assuring them of maximum supports from his teammates in Egypt.
And the girls get the praise and pat on the back from the one and only @mikel_john_obi @NGSuperEagles captain. Watch! #SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong #NGA #DareToShine #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/jXIDGpCXVi— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 18, 2019
“I just want to say well done for your efforts, we’ve been watching […] in camp,” Mikel said in a video posted on Super Falcons’ Twitter handle.
“The Super Eagles have been keeping a close eye on the games watching you guys. You’ve been doing amazingly well.
“You guys have been giving the best, you played wonderfully well [against France] but it’s a shame you lost, and I want to say keep going and hopefully you guys can make it.
“The entire Super Eagles are behind you and wish you the best.”