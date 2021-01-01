'You quickly know he loves football' - Ex-Dortmund youngster lifts lid on Tuchel coaching style

The ex-Italy Under-19 international worked under the Chelsea boss at BVB before injury ended his career prematurely

Former Borussia Dortmund youngster Dario Scuderi has spoken highly of ex-mentor Thomas Tuchel, stating that the Chelsea boss' love of football is clear from the very outset.

Scuderi worked with Tuchel as a teenager at Signal Iduna Park and had impressed at Under-19 level before injury put paid to his professional career.

But he still remembers his contact with the ex-Paris Saint-Germain coach, describing him as a perfectionist who is always happy to impart knowledge onto his charges.

Scuderi on Tuchel

The one-time Italy U19 international came under Tuchel's wing at Dortmund when he was on the verge of breaking into the senior ranks, an experience he values greatly.

"After two or three practice sessions he was convinced that I could play at the required level. I learned that much from him," Scuderi explained to Goal.

"You quickly notice that he loves football. He's very much into details and he strives for perfection.

"He breaks down the game into tiny pieces and gives you advice about things that you have never heard before. It was remarkable how he did things."

Scuderi also revealed the advice he received from his boss as he was honing his game.

"He told me to pass the ball to the foot that was away from the opponent. We trained it in a 6 vs. 6, with a lot of fire," he added.

"Usually you are happy to deliver those passes in such a situation to the right man, with the right power.

"He told me to do so, so that the recipient of the pass has a little more time to get free and to continue the combination - even if it's just a millisecond."

