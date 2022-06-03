'You cannot say no!' - USMNT goalkeeper Slonina desperate for Chicago to agree Real Madrid transfer, says agent

The 18-year-old desires a step up to La Liga as soon as possible

The agent of Chicago Fire's USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has called on the MLS club to not stand in the way of a transfer to Real Madrid.

Slonina, 18, is rated as one of the United States' hottest young stars.

His prodigious goalkeeping ability has caught the eye of the new Champions League winners, who are keen to take him to Spain this summer.

What did Slonina's agent say about Madrid links?

"It should be an honor for Chicago, and MLS, to have Real Madrid take notice in one of their players," agent Jaime Garcia told MLSsoccer.com.

"We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel's dream of playing for this club.

The bigger picture

Slonina was just 14 when he signed a homegrown deal with the Fire in 2019, becoming the second youngest signing in MLS history.

He went on to make his debut just days after his 17th birthday to set a new record for a goalkeeper, and is now Chicago's undisputed No. 1, starting all of their 14 MLS games to date in 2022.

The teenager is eligible for both the US and Poland at international level but opted for his country of birth, whom he has represented up to Under-20 level.

“I’ve known for a while now the unique privilege I have of being a dual-national,” Slonina wrote in a social media post confirming he would turn down Poland's UEFA Nations League call-up.

“Although I’ve never thought much about it because I just love everything about my roots and heritage, that’s just me! But, I know that in sports you have to make a decision for who you want to compete for on the international stage.”

He's also received interest from Chelsea, though it appears Real Madrid are his preferred destination.

