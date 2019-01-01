Yaya Toure tips Arteta to be Arsenal success but only if board listens to him

The north London outfit need direction and their former midfielder could be the one to provide it, according to the Ivorian

Former midfielder Yaya Toure does not see an easy ride awaiting Mikel Arteta should he take up the reins at , stating that the struggling Gunners must back the Spaniard's vision from the off if they are to improve their fortunes.

Arsenal recently parted ways with another Spanish coach in Unai Emery, with the ex- boss perceived to have been unable to take the club forward into a new successful chapter in their history following club legend Arsene Wenger's departure.

Another Gunners icon, Freddie Ljungberg, has since stepped in in an interim basis, but results have failed to improve under the Swede's stewardship and the board in north London have been engaged in talks with Arteta regarding taking over full-time.

And despite Pep Guardiola's number two being a well-respected member of Man City's coaching staff, Toure sees choppy waters ahead for a man who could be tasked with steadying the ship in north London.

“It’s going to be quite difficult,” Toure said in an interview with Associated Press. “Why? Because Arsenal are struggling and I think if the directors of Arsenal listen to him and go in his way, maybe it’s going to work.

“All the time when you come in a new club which is struggling, you need the backing of your board to listen to you and do what you want. Obviously Man City have a lot more money [to spend] than Arsenal and I think it’s going to be quite complicated.”

Having trained under Arteta during his last two years at City, however, Toure believes that the former midfielder has the brains and vision to turn Arsenal around if the club do back his vision for the club.

“He’s very smart and he’s achieved a lot of experience in football games,” the Ivorian added. “I think he’s going to be good, good, good for Arsenal because Arsenal need a manager with a new mind and a new setup.

“We’ve been identifying Arsenal with Arsene Wenger because Arsene Wenger was top drawer for them.

“I was so sad when I saw the fans arguing [whether] Arsene Wenger had to leave – and now what is happening? Arsenal need a new vision of football, and I think Arteta can do it.”