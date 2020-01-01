'Yaya Toure deserves a statue if David Silva is getting one' - Fans react to Man City's gesture

The Premier League club on Monday announced plans to honour the departing 34-year-old playmaker with a monument

's plan to build a statue for departing David Silva outside the Etihad Stadium has raised questions over why Yaya Toure did not get one after his exit.

Silva will be ending his 10-year stay in Manchester this summer and the club also disclosed that a training pitch with bespoke mosaic will be dedicated to the 34-year-old at the City Football Academy.

During his stint with the Citizens, the international won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups while Toure, who left in 2018, won three Premier League trophies, one and two League Cups.

Following City's announcement on Monday, some fans believe the midfielder deserves a similar treatment as a reward for his sacrifices for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Meanwhile, Silva and Vincent Kompany's statues will be unveiled in 2021.

City building David Silva a statue before Kompany and Yaya Toure? dfkm pic.twitter.com/wkNJGx2xo8 — Wambeezy (@1oWambua) August 17, 2020

David Silva will be immortalised and get a statue built in his honour by Man City. Are we going to sit back and act like there wasn’t a Yaya Toure that gave twice as much to the team as David Silva did ?



Look at this stats. Yaya Toure left two seasons ago. How is Silva better ? pic.twitter.com/GXcODZjd53 — Valar Morghulis #BBNaija 👁‍🗨 (@tommy_viccetti) August 17, 2020

Popular Opinion: Yaya Toure should also get a Statue! pic.twitter.com/SpLNn0VzPb — City Chief (@City_Chief) August 17, 2020

So Manchester City will build David Silva a statue outside Emptyhad stadium ahead of Yaya Toure. Wow! Or even Frank Lampard. The level of Plastics. Anyway we are Black! Well. pic.twitter.com/QfmHlJrYZh — Gerald Ngao 🇰🇪 (@geraldngaopk) August 17, 2020

Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany deserve to have their statues built conspicuously on the dome of the Etihad Stadium. This wouldn’t be asking too much! pic.twitter.com/xeVppHQzUQ — Adams Abo’nu ◽️ (@adamsabonu) August 17, 2020

Immortalise Yaya Toure @ManCity — Ikhuoria Oselumese (@olumeseik) August 17, 2020

No offence to @ManCity but what about Yaya Touré and Kompany?! https://t.co/5EgHqYDZkS — CEO Of HaveANice (@NicholasKatopo1) August 17, 2020

David Silva getting a statue is a good move,but ignoring Yaya Toure and Kompany is not nice at all..



If Silva is getting one, Yaya Toure, Kompany and Aguero deserve one too..



But what do I know,I'm just an African... — GàLìLéo🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Lucasscot_101) August 17, 2020

Is Yaya Toure a joke to you — 'Ericc..🇷🇼||🇺🇬 (@Eric__Goodhue) August 17, 2020

As far as I'm con, Yaya Toure made Man City what we liked it to be. — ALPHA MALE (@seunolaf) August 17, 2020

Yaya Toure and Aguero for me without a doubt, let's hope theirs are still being discussed otherwise it would be injustice. — Sibusiso Khanyile (@SbudaK3180) August 17, 2020

So David Silva can get a statue outside The Etihad but Yaya Toure doesn't. Hmm pic.twitter.com/S0mTFQgFwe — Sabs (@Sabelo_4) August 17, 2020

Yaya Toure deserves a statue too — Chris (@Agaba5star) August 17, 2020