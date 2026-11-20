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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has issued a direct challenge to his squad, insisting that other players must take responsibility during a difficult period of injuries. The Blues are currently grappling with the absence of several key figures, including Brazil forward Joao Pedro, who remains unavailable for selection.

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Alonso demands more from Chelsea squad

Alonso has made it clear that he expects a significant improvement from his available players as the club continues to navigate a mounting injury crisis, with Pedro still not ready to return from a thigh injury. The Brazilian striker has missed Chelsea's last four matches in all competitions, during which Alonso's side have managed just one victory, suffering defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland without finding the net. The 25-year-old also missed September's 3-0 defeat to Brentford due to a knee problem.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss did not mince his words when discussing the expectations placed upon those currently in the squad. Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday's clash with Leeds United, Alonso highlighted the need for collective accountability, particularly with Chelsea having already felt the impact of several key absences this season. The Blues struggled without midfielder Moises Caicedo at the start of the campaign when he was sidelined with a calf problem, while captain Reece James is currently out with a knee injury.

'Well, the other players, they need to step up and they need to show that they are ready to compete and ready to play for Chelsea,' Alonso said. 'This is the level where we are. We need to deal with those situations, with Moises, now with Joao, with Reece. We hope that they are back (soon) and that they are not missed because at the moment we need them.'

Struggles in the absence of Joao Pedro

Pedro's influence on the team is statistically undeniable, as he currently sits as the club's joint top scorer in the Premier League this term with five goals.

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In an attempt to find a solution to the scoring drought, Alonso has experimented with various tactical setups. In the last two fixtures, the manager opted to deploy Pedro Neto in a central attacking role rather than turning to recognised strikers Danny Welbeck or Emmanuel Emegha.

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The collective responsibility for goals

Alonso remains adamant that the burden of scoring should not fall solely on the shoulders of whoever occupies the number nine position. Chelsea will also be looking to improve their results, having collected 16 points from their opening 10 Premier League matches to sit fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and 11 adrift of leaders Arsenal.

The Chelsea manager added: 'It's not just the strikers who can score, we can score in set-pieces from defenders, midfielders, so it's teamwork for sure. Joao is an important player but we need to be without him this time. So far we have tried different options and we need to keep trying.'

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Mixed news on the fitness front

There was some positive news regarding the squad's depth, as Emiliano Martinez has returned to the squad for the first time since fracturing his jaw against Everton last month. The Argentina international could start ahead of Mike Penders, but if selected, he will not wear the protective face mask that was fitted at the end of last month to allow him to continue training despite the injury.

However, the defensive department still faces some issues, with Jorrel Hato ruled out as he continues to recover from a back complaint. There is a return for young defender Josh Acheampong, who is back in contention after missing the Sunderland game with a minor fitness problem.