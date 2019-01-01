Live Scores
'Worst Nigeria U20 team ever! - Twitter slams Flying Eagles after defeat to USA

After earning rave reviews in the first game, the Flying Eagles have been heavily criticised for their poor performance on Monday

Nigerians have slammed Paul Aigbogun's boys for their 2-0 defeat against the USA in their second Group B game of the U20 World Cup.

Sebastian Soto's double condemned the Flying Eagles to their first defeat in Poland. Fans were disappointed that the match was also dominated by the Americans.

The result leaves the West African country with a must-win game when they take on Ukraine for their last Group D fixture on Thursday.

Football enthusiasts on Twitter have questioned the players' technical abilities and also the coach's football knowledge in the wake of the disappointing loss.

