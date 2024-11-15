World Football Summit 2024 in Riyadh: Saudi Arabia at the heart of football's transformation

The World Football Summit 2024 is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As global attention turns towards the football industry’s rapid evolution, all eyes are on Saudi Arabia and the upcoming World Football Summit (WFS) Asia 2024, scheduled to take place on December 2-3 at the King Abdullah Financial District. This highly anticipated event, held in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and SMC, signifies a pivotal moment in football’s growth in the region, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s transformative Vision 2030 goals.

Following the success of the inaugural 2023 event, which saw over 1,500 industry leaders gather in Jeddah, this year’s summit promises an even larger, more ambitious showcase. With over 2,000 delegates expected, WFS Asia 2024 will be a key platform for executives, players, media, and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions around the future of football and its impact on economies, cultures, and societies.

Saudi Arabia’s Football Revolution: Leading a New Era

Saudi Arabia’s ascent in the global football arena has been nothing short of remarkable. The Kingdom’s proactive approach, embodied in the rapid growth of the Saudi Pro League, exemplifies its ambition to redefine football as a media-driven, technology-powered industry.

This unique perspective aligns seamlessly with World Football Summit’s mission to highlight football as a catalyst for innovation and growth. Attendees will have the chance to experience the Kingdom’s commitment to reshaping the football landscape firsthand, as the summit emphasizes core themes such as Football Technology Integration, Fan Engagement Innovation, Sustainability in Football, Women’s Football Growth, and Youth Development Programs.

Unparalleled Networking, Cutting-Edge Insights, and Business Opportunities

In addition to offering exclusive In addition to offering exclusive roundtable discussions, enhanced networking events, and a gala dinner to celebrate the WFS Honors, the summit will serve as a nexus for professionals to establish long-term partnerships. FootballCo will also present a special award for women's football

The summit also draws upon Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans for the 2034 World Cup and Vision 2030, creating a platform that not only showcases top-tier speakers and football industry leaders but also opens doors for Saudi-based businesses to engage with global partners.

World Football Summit 2024: Be Part of the Future of Football

Whether you’re a club executive, tech innovator, media professional, or stakeholder in the football ecosystem, attending WFS Asia 2024 offers a unique opportunity to witness and participate in the dialogue shaping the future of football. Saudi Arabia’s bold vision is transforming the sport, setting an example in grassroots development, embracing cutting-edge technology, and fostering inclusivity with the growth of women’s football.

Mark your calendars for December 2nd and 3rd as Riyadh becomes the epicenter of global football. Join us at the World Football Summit 2024 to be part of this transformation.