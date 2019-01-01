World Cup winner Schweinsteiger calls time on career spent with Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Chicago Fire

The former Germany international has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 35, with the combative midfielder now preparing for another challenge

Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from professional football, with the former , and star hanging up his boots at the age of 35.

The World Cup winner has spent the last three years turning out in after taking in a brief spell with the Red Devils at Old Trafford prior to his move to Chicago.

He was considered to be quite a coup when United secured his signature, but a spell in did not play out as planned.

Schweinsteiger is, however, assured of a standing as a club legend at Bayern Munich.

Having first linked up with the German giants as a teenager, he went on to take in 500 competitive appearances, winning eight titles and the along the way, while also collecting 121 caps for his country.

Schweinsteiger’s finest hour with came in 2014, when Joachim Low’s side savoured World Cup glory in .

There will now be plenty of time for a combative figure to look back on many happy memories, with the decision taken to take walk away at the end of the current campaign in America.

Nun ist die Zeit gekommen: ich danke Euch und meinen Mannschaften @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire und @DFB_Team. Natürlich danke ich auch meiner Frau @AnaIvanovic und meiner Familie für Ihre Unterstützung. pic.twitter.com/SrCdP8m6ia — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019

In a post on social media, Schweinsteiger said: “Dear fans, the time has now come, and I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season.

“I would like to thank both you, my teams FC Bayern, Manchester United, and the German national team. You made this unbelievable time possible for me!

“And of course, I would like to thank my wife Ana Ivanovic and my family for their support.

“Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon. I will remain faithful to football.

“Many, many thanks for the time we spent together, I will always have a place for you in my heart!”

Unsurprisingly, Bayern have been among the first to wish Schweinsteiger well in his retirement, with the Bundesliga outfit saying “Thanks for everything, Basti!” while also billing him as a “legend”.

Thanks for everything, Basti! ❤️ https://t.co/Zia6lD3QVH — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 8, 2019

Schweinsteiger will be remembered as one of the most memorable figures of his era, with his game all about winning the ball and giving no less than 100 per cent every time he took to the pitch.

Those qualities should serve him well in whatever the future holds, with the call made to open a new chapter away from the playing field.