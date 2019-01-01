World Cup winner Lloris counters Pochettino by saying trophies are ‘the only thing you remember’

The Spurs boss has suggested that silverware is no indication of progress, but his goalkeeper believes that honours are imperative for ambitious teams

Hugo Lloris has countered claims from Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino suggesting that “trophies only build your ego” by claiming that they are “the only thing you remember when you retire”.

Spurs’ head coach recently attempted to play down the importance of silverware to his side after a period of building their way into contention.

The Argentine claimed that honours are not a sign of progress, with top-four finishes and title challenges considered to be better markers for an ambitious team that remains a work in progress.

France international goalkeeper Lloris is not so sure, with a man who tasted World Cup glory with his country last summer determined to get his hands on more prizes before he hangs up his gloves.

He told Sky Sports: "We are all ambitious, we all try to do our best in every training session and game, but we have to run after trophies. They are the most important thing in football - it's the only thing you remember when you retire.

"We are reducing the gap every season, coming closer, and the only way to go is to keep trying. Winning and losing changes the perception outside [the club], and sometimes inside.

"I think we can see the improvement of the club over the last few years. Tottenham has a great history in football, but it's not the type of club which used to win every season.

"If you compare it with bigger institutions like Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern, Juventus, it's a different project."

Spurs are still in the hunt for the Premier League crown this season, sitting seven points off the pace, and have reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

A lack of movement in the transfer market has pushed their squad to breaking point during injury-enforced absences, though, while Wembley has not been the happy temporary home they had hoped for.

Article continues below

There is still a chance that a move back to a revamped White Hart Lane will be made before the end of the current campaign, with Lloris considering that to be another step in the right direction.

He added: "Step by step we are trying to build something strong and stay strong during the years, hopefully the new stadium will give an extra boost, an energy, and we'll see what the future will be - but the improvement is massive.

"To be in the top-four race, again, for the third time in a row, is part of our success and the next step will be into our new stadium. Every club has its project, we have one here and we try to follow it."