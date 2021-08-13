World Cup Qualifiers: Tuyisenge, Kagere included in Rwanda's squad for Mali, Kenya duties

Amavubi will face the West African country before an encounter against their regional rivals in September

Former Gor Mahia forwards Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge have been included in Rwanda's 39-man squad that will prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya.

Head coach Vincent Mashami named the provisional squad to prepare for two Group E qualifiers against the West African nation between September 1 and 3.

Amavubi will visit Mali before facing the Harambee Stars between September 5-7.

"We know now that the players that we have invited are ready physically for international football and we will have a very tough training schedule, especially in the first couple of days, and they will be ready for our opening game," Mashami said after naming the squad at the Ferwafa headquarters in Kigali.

"We have the quality, physical preparations and now we need to get the players mentally ready for this very difficult match."

Emery Mvuyekure - who helped Kenya's Tusker secure a Caf Champions League slot - is among the goalkeepers summoned to a squad that is dominated by local-based stars.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (), Clément Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salim Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR FC, Rwanda), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Hassan Karera (APR FC, Rwanda) and Faustin Usengimana (Police FC, Rwanda)

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC, Rwanda), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC, Rwanda), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police FC, Rwanda) and Haruna Niyonzima(AS Kigali, Rwanda)

Strikers: Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC, Rwanda), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police FC, Rwanda), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC, Rwanda), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Lague Byiringiro (APR FC, Rwanda), Alain Kwitonda (APR FC, Rwanda), Yves Mugunga (APR FC, Rwanda), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze FC) and Innocent Nshuti (APR FC).