World Cup Qualifier: 'Super Eagle Osimhen is the best' - CAR coach Savoy

The tactician will be leading the Wild Beasts against Nigeria hoping to help them secure maximum points in Group C

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has pointed out Victor Osimhen as the danger-man ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on October 7.

The Super Eagles will be welcoming their visitors at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos hoping to make it three wins in a row in Group C. They started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Liberia before defeating Cape Verde 2-1.

The Wild Beasts are yet to win a game, having collected just one point which came from a 1-1 draw away to Cape Verde before losing by a solitary goal at home against Liberia.

It will be critical for them to try to get a positive result away to Nigeria which is definitely a tough assignment. When asked about which player he has to keep an eye on, the tactician was quick to point out at the Napoli hitman.

"I don't like to talk about specific players because you know that football is a game we play with 11 players and substitutes," Savoy told

"For now I think Osimhen is doing very well in Napoli, he is scoring a lot of goals.

"I like his style of play, powerful and a really good striker. For us, of course, it will be an honour to play against this class of players but for now, I think Osimhen is for me the best at the moment."

Meanwhile, Lorient striker Terem Moffi has replaced Everton's Alex Iwobi in Nigeria’s squad for their Thursday World Cup qualifier.

The Toffees attacker sustained a knock in his club's 2-1 win over Norwich City in their Premier League assignment and has been ruled out of Saturday's Manchester United trip.

Moffi has already scored two goals in Ligue 1 this season, and it is the reason why he has been called on to replace the former Arsenal man.

Iwobi played a crucial role in helping the Super Eagles defeat Liberia 2-0 at home in their opening World Cup qualifier thanks to his assists. Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a brace to hand his team maximum points.

But he missed the Cape Verde game in which Moffi came in as a substitute to help the team come from a goal down to secure maximum points.

The Lorient star made his Super Eagles debut in June during the friendly games against Cameroon in Austria.

Nigeria sit comfortably at the top of Group C with an unblemished record of six points after two games while Liberia trail in second spot with three points followed by Cape Verde and the Central African Republic with a point each.