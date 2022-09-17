'I repeat, racist: I won't stop dancing!' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr releases powerful statement in response to vile 'monkey' slur

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has responded after a Spanish agent used a racial slur while criticising the player's celebrations on live TV.

Vinicius Jr has said he "won't stop dancing" as he released an emotional statement in response to the racist abuse he received from the president of Spanish football agents, Pedro Bravo.

When discussing the Brazilian during a live broadcast on controversial Spanish channel El Chiringuito, Bravo said: "You have to respect your opponents. When you score a goal, if you want to dance Samba, you should go to sambodromo in Brazil. You have to respect your mates and stop playing the monkey."

The Real Madrid ace has since responded on Twitter, releasing a powerful statement via video that reads: "While the colour of the skin is more important than the twinkle in the eye, there will be war. I've tattooed this phrase on my body, and this philosophy is something I try to replicate with my attitude towards life.

"They say happiness can bother some. The happiness of a Brazilian black man, victorious in Europe, disturbs even more. But my will to win, my smile, the twinkle in my eyes are much more than that.

"I've been a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement, but that didn't begin yesterday.

Twitter/vinijr

"For weeks they've been trying to criminalize my dancing. Dancing that is not mine, it's the same as Ronaldinho's, Neymar's, Paqueta's, Matheus Cunha's, Griezmann's, Joao Felix's. Dance from the funk and samba musicians, from the Latino reggaeton singers, the black American people. Dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of this world.

"Accept it. Respect it. Or else, freak out. I'm not stopping.

"I don't usually reply to criticism: I don't speak either if I'm attacked or praised. I work, very hard. In and out the field: I've developed an app to help educate kids in public schools without financial help from anyone else. I'm building a school with my name, and I want to do much more for education.

"I want the next generations to be prepared, as I am. To fight racists and xenophobes. Always being a model professional and citizen.

"But that doesn't bring clicks, nor does it create engagement in social media. Then, the cowards make up some issue to attack me. And the script ends the same every time, an apology: 'I've been misunderstood'. But I repeat, racist: I won't stop dancing."

Many of Vinicius' team-mates and friends have also come out in support of the forward, including Brazilian legend Pele and PSG superstar Neymar. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has played alongside the Real Madrid star at international level, is another to express his disgust at the comments made by Pedro Bravo and called for him to be arrested.

Twitter

Instagram.com/neymarjr

Real Madrid, meanwhile, released the following statement insisting that they will take legal action against those responsible for racism: "Real Madrid C. F. condemns all types of racist and xenophobic language and behaviour in football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made against our player Vinicius Junior in the last few hours.

"Real Madrid would like to express its affection and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who regards football as an attitude towards life through joy, respect and sportsmanship.

"Football is the most global sport there is and should be a model of values and coexistence.

"The club has directed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks towards our players."

Vinicius has been a target of racist abuse in Spain previously, with the 22-year-old having claimed he was abused during a Clasico against Barcelona in 2021. He was also subjected to alleged racist chants when facing Mallorca in 2022, to which he responded by dancing in front of the opposition fans after scoring.

The Brazilian has been in fine form this season, scoring five and assisting three in his eight appearances so far this term.