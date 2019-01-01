Wolves vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The hosts hope to celebrate the 130th anniversary of Molineux by adding to Frank Lampard's teething problems with the Blues

go to on Saturday with the aim of improving upon what has been a slow start to the Premier League campaign.

Frank Lampard’s side have picked up five points from their opening four fixtures but given that they have played two of the newly promoted teams, they would have wished for more.

Now the Blues face a tricky trip to Molineux, although the hosts have yet to win this season after enjoying such a spectacular 2018-19 campaign.

Game Wolves vs Chelsea Date Saturday, September 14 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch on TV or via a stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Wolves squad Goalkeepers Patricio, Ruddy, Burgoyne Defenders Coady, Vallejo, Bennett, Kilman, Otto, Vinagre, Doherty Midfielders Neves, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Jordao, Yang Forwards Jota, Graham, Traore, Neto, Jimenez, Cutrone

Wolves will be without the suspended Willy Boly for this encounter. Jesus Vallejo is likely to take his place in the heart of the defence.

Matt Doherty and Romain Saiss are expected to shake off problems and at least make the squad.

Possible Wolves starting XI: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Vallejo; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Otto; Jimenez, Jota

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Azpiliueta, Emerson, James, Zouma, Tomori Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pulisic, Kenedy, Kovacic, Bakayoko, Mount Forwards Pedro, Giroud, Willian, Abraham

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger is available to start once again after a long period out. Additionally, Pedro is ready for action.

N’Golo Kante is the headline absentee for the Blues, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are both recovering from Achilles trouble.

There are minor doubts over Emerson.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Abraham, Mount

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are marginal favourites to win this game, priced 29/20 with bet365. Wolves can be backed at 19/10 while a draw is on offer at 23/10.

Match Preview

Both Wolves and Chelsea have made comparatively poor starts to the Premier League season ahead of their Matchday 5 meeting at Molineux.

Between them, the teams have mustered just eight points, although at least the hosts can point to a packed European schedule at the beginning of the season as a legitimate reason for their slump.

Chelsea, who had quietly professed to having title ambitions during the summer, despite a transfer ban, are already aware that finishing in the top six this season will be no easy task, while their campaign is about to step up a notch with a European match against to come on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard is acutely aware of the challenge now facing his side, explaining on Friday that the likes of Wolves and Leicester, with whom Chelsea have already drawn this season, should feel that breaking into the top six is not beyond them.

“They should,” he agreed. “They should do because from almost being able to write the top four down at the start of the season, certainly now you can't.

“A top six you can't write down because, with the playing field of what we have got now, where teams are investing heavily, you have to respect them. They are well managed, they have good players, they are competitive. There are no easy games in the Premier League, more than ever.”

Meanwhile, the hosts are hoping to cap a special day with a memorable result as Molineux will celebrate its 130th Wolves anniversary.

“1889, it’s been a long, long time,” manager Nune Espirito Santo reflected. “It will be special, of course. Molineux is our home so it will be a good day.

“It shows the support we have been receiving from Molineux every game. The atmosphere, the way the fans push the team and help the team in such difficult moments. Tomorrow is going to be a very tough game, we’ll need that support and we’ll have it. Always together.”

Wolves have yet to win in the Premier League this season but had drawn their first three games before going down late on 3-2 to before the international break.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are aiming to build on the thrilling 3-2 win they achieved against Norwich on their last road trip.