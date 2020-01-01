Wolves star Gibbs-White facing disciplinary proceedings after allegedly breaking lockdown to attend 'Love Island' party

The 20-year-old is said to have been caught on camera at a gathering in London that included multiple contestants from the TV show

midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is facing disciplinary action from his club after footage allegedly emerged of him breaking lockdown regulations to attend a party last week.

It is said that - in a now-deleted post on Snapchat - the 20-year-old was shown at a party in London that included multiple contestants from the TV show 'Love Island'.

Wolves, who returned to individualised training this week, have said that they will deal with the matter internally.

Gibbs-White had posted a message on Instagram in March warning citizens to leave their homes only if it was "completely necessary" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please stay at home and only go out if it is completely necessary," Gibbs-White said. "Now is the time to self-isolate, social distance and do our bit to support the NHS. They stay at work for us - let’s stay at home for them."

The Under-21 international has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Wolves in the 2019-20 season, scoring one goal.

Gibbs-White is far from the first Premier League player to find themselves in hot water for flouting coronavirus lockdown regulations, with Covid-19 having killed more than 30,000 people in the UK thus far.

Everton said last month that they were "appalled" after striker Moise Kean was captured on camera attending a party.

right-back Kyle Walker was forced to issue an apology last month after a tabloid report claimed the England international hosted a "sex party".

have also seen a number of their players, including Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko, Ryan Sessegnon and Davison Sanchez break protocol, as well as manager Jose Mourinho.

And Jack Grealish was forced to apologise in March after pictures of the star emerged online following a traffic incident.

The Premier League has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus, with the UK government having recently cleared the league to return on June 1.

There is still plenty of uncertainty, however, regarding when and if the league will actually be able to resume play as clubs look to iron out a number of controversial details of the league's "Project Restart" plan, including whether or not teams would play at neutral venues.