'With Eden everything is possible' - Chelsea forward Hazard tipped to win the Ballon d'Or

The Belgian forward has the potential to become one of the world's best, according to a Chelsea team-mate

forward Eden Hazard is one of the best players in the world and is capable of winning the Ballon d’Or, according to Blues teammate Baba Rahman.

Rahman revealed he developed a close relationship with the Belgian forward after moving to Stamford Bridge from in the summer of 2015.

Speaking to Goal about his time playing alongside the former frontman, Rahman said: “We have a lot of memories together. Before the games, in the locker room, I sat next to him every time.

“In general, we talked about life, about games. He is such a good player, so strong, and very dangerous too. I think he's one of the best players in the world right now, and everyone sees it.

“Can he win the Ballon d'Or? With Eden everything is possible. I think it's just a matter of time for him to win it."

Hazard has enjoyed a fine season at Stamford Bridge, with his double against West Ham on Monday taking his tally to 19 goals in all competitions.

In the Premier League, his 16 goals and 12 assists mean he has been involved in more goals than any other player in the division this season.

However, his future at Chelsea is uncertain with the forward reluctant to sign an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

Real Madrid continue to be linked with a £100million ($131m) summer move for Hazard, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane fuelling those rumours still further by admitting earlier this month that he was a big fan of the 28-year-old.

Hazard confirmed earlier this season that he had decided where he was going to be playing his football next campaign, but refused to elaborate further.

Rahamn, meanwhile, is still contracted Chelsea though he has not made a senior appearance for the club since May 2016.

The defender joined for the entire 2016-17 season before returning to the German club on a two-year loan at the start of 2018.

However, that deal was cut short in January and the 24-year-old moved to on loan instead.