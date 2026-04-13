Wissam Abu Ali left the pitch in tears after suffering a “concerning” knee injury

Palestinian striker Wissam Abu Ali, of Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew, suffered a knee injury during his side’s 1–1 draw with Orlando City. The forward’s problem emerged in the 16th minute when he collided with Orlando’s Brian Ogeda, prompting immediate medical attention.

The forward first ran into trouble in the 16th minute when he collided with Brian Ogeda, falling to the turf and grasping his knee until the medical team stepped in.

Although he briefly returned to the fray, he was clearly in discomfort.

In the 32nd minute he collapsed inside the penalty area with no challenge, signalling his desire to come off and eventually being carried off on a stretcher.

The forward had previously missed several matches last season after hurting his knee against Toronto FC.

This term he had started brightly, registering five goals and one assist in seven appearances (nearly 500 minutes).

Columbus Crew head coach Henrik Ridström said after the game that the full extent of the injury was still unknown and that further medical tests would be needed to confirm the diagnosis.

“The injury is worrying, but I can’t say for certain at this stage,” Ridström explained, adding that the decision to let Abu Ali continue after the first knock was made with the medical team and stressing that the incident might just be “bad luck”.