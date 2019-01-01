Willian planning to stay in Europe as Chelsea contract runs down & Barcelona rumours surface

The South American forward has expressed a desire to agree fresh terms with the Blues, but has also sparked talk of a possible move to Camp Nou

Willian continues to see his contract run down at and the international is planning on staying in Europe beyond the end of the season, be that at Stamford Bridge or elsewhere.

The 31-year-old is taking in a seventh season in English football.

He has been a regular throughout his time in west London, with the 300-appearance mark for Chelsea passed in the current campaign.

There are, however, less than 12 months left to run on his deal and no extension has been agreed as yet.

Willian has expressed a desire to discuss fresh terms, but speculation has surfaced regarding a potential switch elsewhere.

have been long-standing admirers of the South American and may decide to make a move if the opportunity to snap up a free agent presents itself.

It has also been suggested that the experienced forward could decide to head home, having left Corinthians for Shahktar Donetsk back in 2007.

Willian says a retracing of those steps does not form part of his plans at present, telling Esporte Interativo: “Of course when you talk about Corinthians, the club that launched me, I have a great affection. But honestly, I don’t think about returning to Brazil.

“I think I have a lot of wood to burn here in Europe. I have a market.

“I’m very happy here at Chelsea. Of course my contract is ending now, at the end of the season it’s over. But I’m happy at Chelsea and I plan to stay here.”

Willian has aired a preference to remain with his current Premier League employers on a regular basis.

He told Standard Sport back in September: “From my side, I want to stay.

“I have one year left and I want to stay because I like to play for Chelsea.

“I love this club, I love to live in London and my family loves it here. I have been here six years already so everything is perfect for me.

“Of course [there is more I want to do at Chelsea], win the !

“I want to win more titles here, I want to play more games, to score more goals so everything that I can do, I will try hard to do.”

Despite the statements of intent, Chelsea have got no deal over the line.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has said when quizzed on contract talks: “I have got no news on the Willian contract.

“That’s a conversation between Willy, his representatives and the club.

“Everyone can see I’m happy with Willy on the pitch.”

It remains to be seen whether that will prove to be enough or whether Willian will continue his European adventure elsewhere in 2020-21.